We expected that there would be backlash to calls for police reforms after the death of George Floyd. But some of the opposition to police reforms has been appalling and outrageous.
Floyd, a Black man, died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck even as he was handcuffed, pleading for air and then stopped moving.
In response to Floyd’s death and other police-involved killings of unarmed Black Americans, protests have been held in cities and towns around the world calling for an end to police brutality and systemic racism in policing.
But some in law enforcement have behaved in ways that proves the systemic brutality they deny.
For example, a Philadelphia police officer was met with a crowd of cheering officers when he surrendered Monday to face aggravated assault and other charges stemming from video that shows him striking a student protester in the head with a metal baton.
Police Staff Inspector Joseph Bologna, who has been suspended for 30 days with the intent to dismiss him from the department, has drawn the support of many of his colleagues.
Bologna, who is also charged with reckless endangerment and possession of an instrument of crime, was applauded by scores of supporters including officers in and out of uniform who had gathered outside a police union lodge in a show of support.
The show of support is despite video showing Bologna, during a June 1 protest, hitting a 21-year-old Temple University student in the head and neck area with a baton, the student being knocked to the ground, and another officer putting a knee on him to keep him down.
FOP Lodge 5 President John McNesby called the charges against Bologna “baseless” and said the union looks forward to the day “that Bologna is exonerated and cleared for duty.”
Officers have organized efforts to help cover Bologna’s legal defense, including a GoFundMe page that had collected more than $22,000 as of Monday morning, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. The police union also announced on Twitter that it would sell T-shirts saying “Bologna Strong.”
Bologna’s attorney, Fortunato Perri Jr., said the officer’s actions during the protest were justified.
The attorney representing the engineering student, who according to the district attorney’s office needed about 10 staples and 10 stitches, declined to comment on the charges or arrest.
Across the bridge in New Jersey, white men mocked Floyd’s death at a protest.
A corrections officer who participated in a counterprotest to a Black Lives Matter demonstration in New Jersey in which people reenacted the death of Floyd was suspended after the video was widely shared on social media.
In the video, protesters march along a street in Franklin Township, Gloucester County, chanting “George Floyd!” and “Black Lives Matter!” The video shows they are being escorted by local police.
The video shows a group of white men standing on the roadside in front of a pickup truck outfitted with an American flag and a Trump banner. An “All Lives Matter” sign is also hanging. Another truck shows the “thin blue line” flag, meant to show support for law enforcement workers.
The New Jersey Department of Corrections put out a statement Tuesday afternoon that said they were made aware that one of its officers participated in the filming of a “hateful and disappointing video that mocked the killing of George Floyd.”
“The individual has been suspended from their post and banned from NJDOC facilities pending a thorough and expedited investigation,” the statement said.
Another person in the video is a FedEx employee, who has since been suspended, a company spokesman told The Courier Post.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy condemned the stunt Tuesday night on Twitter, saying the state won’t “let the actions of a few distract from our progress toward dismantling systemic racism.”
“Mocking George Floyd’s murder in effort to belittle the calls for justice from our Black and Brown communities is repugnant,” Murphy tweeted.
The deeply offensive behavior goes beyond law enforcement officers to the president of the United States. President Donald Trump has promoted conspiracy-mongering about an attack on an elderly man who suffered a critical head injury that sent him to intensive care after he was pushed to the ground by police at a protest in Buffalo.
On Tuesday morning, the president tweeted a right-wing conspiracy theory that the man, 75-year-old Martin Gugino, “could be an ANTIFA provocateur” who “was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment.” The president added, “I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?”
A video shows an officer pushing the clearly elderly Gugino, who falls to the ground where he lies, unmoving, as he bleeds from the head. The other officers simply step around him. One appears to begin to help, but is guided away by his colleague. Two officers were suspended.
In response to this backlash to reform, all Americans regardless of party affiliation or ethnicity should join the growing movement to rethink policies that embolden bad police behavior and fight to dismantle systemic racism in policing.
