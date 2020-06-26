The Minneapolis police chief says the horrific death of George Floyd was “murder” and that the officer who pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck knew what he was doing because he had taken specific training on the dangers of positional asphyxiation.
Chief Medaria Arradondo’s remarks are significant.
For the first time Arradondo has used the word “murder” to describe the death of Floyd, a Black handcuffed man, who died May 25 after Derek Chauvin, a white officer, pressed his knee into his neck for nearly 9 minutes and held it there even after Floyd said he couldn’t breathe and stopped moving.
Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. Three other officers — J. Kueng, Tou Thao and Thomas Lane — are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter. All four officers were fired.
In response to questions from the Star Tribune, Arradondo issued a statement Monday saying: “Mr. George Floyd’s tragic death was not due to a lack of training — the training was there. Chauvin knew what he was doing.”
Arradondo added that: “The officers knew what was happening — one intentionally caused it and the others failed to prevent it. This was murder — it wasn’t a lack of training.”
Arradondo’s remarks are a significant acknowledgement because the tendency far too often is for law enforcement officers to back each other despite evidence of wrongdoing. The remarks are also important because he says Floyd’s death was not due to a lack of training because the officer “knew what he was doing.”
Too often the focus on police reform is on training. Training is important, particularly the need to shift from a warrior model of policing versus the guardian model. But the problem goes beyond better training. Is there any dispute that officers behave differently in wealthy white suburbs than they do in poor Black and Brown neighborhoods, regardless of their training, the reason for the stop or the behavior of the suspect?
Arradondo’s statement, first reported by the Star Tribune and also provided to the AP, said both Chauvin and Thao took training on the dangers of positional asphyxiation in 2014. The training, which covered how to get an arrestee from a prone position into a recovery or seated position, was required after a 2013 settlement with the family of David Cornelius Smith, a handcuffed Black man who died in 2010 after police pinned him face down.
Arradondo said the department also changed its policy in June 2014 to explicitly require moving an arrestee from a prone position to a recovery position when the highest degree of restraint is used, and to require continuous monitoring of the person’s condition.
He also said trainees continue to discuss the risks of in-custody deaths, and there’s “simply no way that any competent officer” would be unaware of the need to move an arrestee so he or she can breathe freely.
Separately, leaders of the Minneapolis police union acknowledged Tuesday that bystander video of the police encounter with Floyd was “horrific” but said they’ve been denied the chance to look at body camera video that could shed more light on what happened.
Another sign of progress occurred last Friday when Black police chiefs representing departments from across California called for changing state law so they can immediately fire officers for egregious behavior, with due-process appeals only after the fact.
The eight chiefs were joined by three ranking officers from departments in Oakland, Fremont and Alameda County and by Assemblyman Jim Cooper, a Black former Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy.
The chiefs said collective bargaining agreements prevent the rapid dismissal of officers.
The eight chiefs support officers’ rights to due process as required by California’s strict Peace Officers Bill of Rights, said Seaside Police Chief Abdul Pridgen, speaking for the group at the state Capitol.
But he said the law, augmented by union agreements, gives some officers “extraordinary due process rights.”
“Uncommon rights and lengthy arbitration, then appeals, make it extremely difficult to terminate an employee who exhibits abhorrent behavior,” Pridgen said.
“Police chiefs should be provided the latitude in statute to summarily terminate an officer for an egregious use of excessive force that violates policy or meets the elements of criminal statute. The officer would be afforded their due process during a formal appeal and a full evidentiary hearing post-discipline,” he said.
When police chiefs and law enforcement officers call for reform it makes a powerful statement. The heads of police unions across the nation need to join the call for changing state laws and police contracts so that police chiefs can immediately fire officers for egregious behavior, with due process.
