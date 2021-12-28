It was January 1986 and it was the first U.S. observance of the federal holiday honoring Martin Luther King Jr. And where was noted anti-apartheid and human rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Desmond Tutu?
The then-Bishop of Johannesburg, South Africa, was in Philadelphia for its celebration of the first King holiday.
But also with stops at Temple University, University of Pennsylvania, City Hall, Mother Bethel AME Church and Bright Hope Baptist Church, South Africa’s Tutu made impassioned pleas about the Blacks in his homeland who didn’t have civil or human rights under apartheid.
While in town, he said South Africa is a “beautiful country with everything you could wish for — except justice. How ridiculous it is that what makes you worthwhile is a matter of biological irrelevance — the color of your skin.”
“It is the only country in the world that I know where it is a crime for a man to sleep with his wife if he is a migrant worker.”
Tutu, who died Sunday at 90, worked to get his homeland to abolish apartheid and make all of his countrymen equal. Entities and countries that advocated the same took steps to take any money or investments out of South Africa.
During his Philadelphia trip, Tutu received an honorary law degree from Temple University, which had already divested $2.75 million in stock from companies doing business with South Africa in 1985. Students at Temple and Penn staged sit-ins and die-ins to bring attention to the anti-apartheid movement.
Tutu praised all of the students in Philadelphia during that visit to Penn and urged them to continue fighting for their ideals.
“And so you and I will be those who protest when nations spend obscene amounts on budgets of death and destruction,” Tutu said, according to a university transcript. “When we know that a small fraction of this will enable our sisters and brothers everywhere to have enough clean water to drink, enough food to eat, enough proper education and health care that is affordable.”
The bishop made the distinction between the self-interest of protesting the Vietnam War and protesting apartheid.
“You see, in the Vietnam situation, there was a fair degree of self-interest,” Tutu told the crowd of more than 3,000 at Penn. “They were talking about Americans, and they were also perhaps a little concerned that they might be drafted into the Army. … But on this occasion, young people were being concerned with something with which they needn’t have been concerned. They were caring about the human family.”
During his speech at Penn, which had not yet divested its South African investments, he said: “You and others across this land, by your demonstrations, by standing out in the rain and the cold, you helped to do something only human beings can do: transform the moral climate of this land.
“Whether you have protested, or you have demonstrated, you have said something against evil ... and injustice and oppression.”
He added that Black victims of apartheid “somehow have their spirits uplifted, for they know then that they have friends. They know the world cares. They know injustice doesn’t have that many friends.”
Desmond Tutu’s voice was heard around the world and he made the abolition of apartheid possible.
Just as he did at the end of each of his presentations in Philadelphia, Tutu ended on a positive note that had a direct message for the U.S. as well as South Africa: “freedom is coming, freedom for all of us. For unless Blacks are free, no one will be free.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.