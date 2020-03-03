As we have watched the Democratic candidates campaign for the last few weeks, we couldn’t help but notice one key thing: Almost everyone was white.
This wouldn’t normally be unusual.
But this campaign began with one of the largest and most diverse slate of candidates in American history. They included an openly gay white man, three Black men, a Black woman, a Mexican-American man, a Taiwanese-American man and a Samoan-American woman.
Now, with five candidates remaining, only one is a person of color — U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who is Samoan-American.
Certainly, a portion of the blame goes to the Democratic National Committee and the high standards it set for participation in the debates — standards it later dropped for Mike Bloomberg.
Failure to meet the fundraising and polling targets kept three candidates of color — Julián Castro, the former U.S. secretary of housing and urban development; Cory Booker, a senator from New Jersey; and Wayne Messam, the mayor of Miramar, Florida — off the debate stage. As a result, they suffered reduced visibility, which affected the amount of money they were able to raise, which affected where they could travel and how much they could advertise, which affected how well they did in the polls, which kept them off the next debate stage, and so on until they ultimately were forced out of the race.
We recognized that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) was trying to keep the debates a manageable size and length, and winnow down the slate of candidates.
But we also believe the primary elections would have resolved much of that problem.
Even though the primary election system is a problem in and of itself.
In the much ballyhooed Iowa caucuses, the only candidate of color to get any votes was Taiwanese-American Andrew Yang, and he got only 1%. Gabbard and Deval Patrick, the only other remaining candidates of color, got less than 0.1%. Castro, Booker, Messam and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris dropped out long before the caucuses.
In New Hampshire, white candidates were the six highest vote-getters. The candidate of color to garner the most votes was Gabbard, with 3.3% of the vote. Yang and Patrick got 2.8% and 0.4% of the vote, respectively. Booker, Castro and Harris each garnered roughly 0.1% of the vote.
In Nevada, white candidates were once again the six highest vote-getters. Gabbard, the only candidate of color left in the race, garnered less than 0.1%.
Former Vice President Joe Biden didn’t make it into the top three in the first two contests, and took a distant second place to U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders in Nevada.
Then the South Carolina primary happened on Saturday. Once again, white candidates were the six highest vote-getters. Gabbard came in seventh with 1.3% of the vote.
Biden jumped to the front of the line with 48.4% of the vote, primarily due to the support of Black voters.
The different results have much to do with the different demographics of the states.
Iowa’s population is 85% white and only 4% Black.
New Hampshire’s population is 90% white and only 1.7% Black.
Nevada’s population is 48.7% white and 10% Black.
While South Carolina’s population is 63.7% white and 27.1% Black.
Would Deval Patrick and Cory Booker still be in the race if all candidates had been able to debate and the first primary was in South Carolina? Maybe. Maybe not. They certainly would have had a better chance.
That said, none of those states provides a good representation of how the nation will vote.
The U.S. population is 60.4% white and 13.4% Black, according to Census data. Approximately 16% of the population is 65 or older.
Michigan, New York and Pennsylvania have demographics that line up more closely with U.S. demographics:
Michigan residents are 74.9% white and 14.1% Black, and 17.2% are 65 and older.
New York residents are 55.4% white and 17.6% Black, and 16.4% are 65 and older.
Pennsylvania residents are 76% white and 12% Black, and 18.2% are 65 and older.
Michigan, New York and Pennsylvania each have a major city, suburbs and large swaths of rural areas, which means their residents are likely more diverse politically than the residents of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.
Starting primary season in Michigan, New York and/or Pennsylvania would give us — and the DNC — a truer sense of how the candidates would fare on a national scale.
It would also give candidates of color a better chance.
Pennsylvania holds its primary on the fourth Tuesday in April in a presidential election year, which is a few weeks earlier than the primary is in a non-presidential election year. And officials are talking about moving the primary to the third Tuesday in March in presidential election years.
We’d like to see them move it to an even earlier date — in the same time frame as the Iowa caucuses, and the New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina primaries.
We’d like to see our state, with its diverse population, get the same weight in a presidential campaign as the predominantly white and rural states of Iowa and New Hampshire.
We also think the DNC needs to take another look at its rules and the requirements to participate in debates before the next cycle.
We’d like to see them give all people a chance.
