Pennsylvania Republican lawmakers continue their efforts to cast doubt on the 2020 election and make voting in the state more difficult.
The latest attempt by GOP legislators is in an effort to invalidate the 2019 mail-in voting law.
Fourteen Republican lawmakers have filed a new lawsuit challenging Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting law, calling it unconstitutional and asking for it to be thrown out.
The lawsuit claims that the 2019 mail-in voting law violates a constitutional provision that requires lawmakers to provide a way for people to vote if they are unable to vote in person for specific reasons.
Those reasons include being out of town on business, illness, physical disability, election day duties or a religious observance. But the lawsuit contends that the 2019 law violates that by allowing people to vote by mail even if they do not meet one of those categories.
However, the Constitution does not explicitly say that the Legislature cannot extend absentee voting to others.
The state GOP lawmakers’ lawsuit is the height of hypocrisy.
Most of the 14 Republican lawmakers who filed suit initially supported the mail-in vote legislation except for three, including two who took office after the vote. In fact, the state’s vote-by-mail law was passed with near-unanimous Republican support in 2019.
The legislation proved to be effective in allowing more people to vote amid a global pandemic. Just over 2.5 million people voted under the law in 2020’s presidential election, most of them Democrats, out of 6.9 million total cast.
The large of numbers of Democrats who mailed in their votes is why Republican state legislators are now challenging the law.
Republicans began opposing mail-in voting last year after then-President Donald Trump began baselessly attacking it as rife with fraud and, later, claiming without evidence that the election was stolen from him in critical battleground states including Pennsylvania.
Republicans used a similar argument to try to invalidate the mail-in voting law and throw out all ballots cast under it. The suit follows up on a first GOP attempt to throw out the law in the immediate aftermath of the 2020 election. They attempted to invalidate millions of mail-in ballots amid Trump’s efforts to overturn his loss to now-President Joe Biden.
The state Supreme Court threw the first lawsuit out.
There is still no evidence that the state’s mail-in legislation led to significant fraud.
That new GOP lawsuit damages trust in the state’s election process and will disenfranchise many Pennsylvania voters.
