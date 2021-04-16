Federal agencies are recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said in a joint statement they were investigating unusual clots in six women that occurred six to 13 days after vaccination. The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48.
The reports appear similar to a rare, unusual type of clotting disorder that European authorities say is possibly linked to another COVID-19 vaccine not yet cleared in the U.S., from AstraZeneca.
The FDA has also launched an investigation into the cause of the clots.
“Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution,” Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the CDC, and Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a joint statement.
The government’s action should not cause alarm among those who have taken the vaccine but should be seen as an “abundance of caution.”
More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have already been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.
Experts have not determined to what extent, if any, the vaccine is responsible for clots and say that for most people, its benefits far outweigh the risks.
Dr. Anthony Fauci says Americans who’ve recently received a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine shouldn’t be anxious about the pause in shots because of reports of blood clots.
The nation’s top infectious disease expert says, “It’s less than one in a million.” Fauci adds people should “pay attention” to symptoms associated with the blood clots, particularly between one and three weeks after the shot.
While there is no cause for alarm, people who were given the J&J vaccine should be aware that if they experience severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after receiving the shot, they should contact their health care provider.
U.S. health authorities cautioned doctors against using a typical clot treatment, the blood-thinner heparin. “In this setting, administration of heparin may be dangerous and alternative treatments need to be given,” the FDA and CDC said.
European authorities investigating the AstraZeneca cases have concluded clots appear to be similar to a very rare abnormal immune response that sometimes strikes people treated with heparin, leading to a temporary clotting disorder.
U.S. federal distribution channels, including mass vaccination sites, will pause the use of the J&J shot, and states and other providers are expected to follow.
States moved swiftly Tuesday morning to implement the pause. Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and several other states will stop using the vaccine.
The J&J vaccine received emergency use authorization from the FDA in late February with great hopes that its single-dose and relatively simple storage requirements would speed vaccinations across the country.
The pause in the J&J vaccine is not expected to significantly slow down the efforts to get Americans vaccinated. The shot only makes up a small fraction of the doses administered in the U.S. The other two authorized vaccines, from Moderna and Pfizer, make up the vast share of COVID-19 shots administered in the U.S. and are not affected by the pause.
On Tuesday, most Pennsylvanians 16 and older became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. In Philadelphia, eligibility will expand to the general public on Monday.
Hopefully, the latest news on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will not lead to increased vaccine hesitancy. It is important to continue to accelerate vaccinations, despite the recent setback.
