A Pennsylvania judge said an order that requires masks inside K-12 schools and child care facilities to contain the coronavirus must expire Dec. 4.
The recent ruling by Commonwealth Court Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon comes after her court threw out the statewide mask mandate and it lifts the automatic suspension of that decision that was granted when Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration appealed to the state Supreme Court.
Cannon’s ruling should give time for the state Supreme Court to take up the case, or for Wolf’s administration to write and enact a mask mandate through an emergency regulation.
In a 4-1 ruling, Commonwealth Court sided with a legal challenge to the masking order that took effect in early September amid rising coronavirus cases and concerns about the surge of the delta variant.
The judges agreed with the challengers that state law did not explicitly allow Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam to order a mask mandate to contain a disease and the state never created a regulation under the state’s disease control law to allow it.
Two days earlier, Wolf announced he would return authority over masking decisions to local school districts on Jan. 17, but intended to continue masking in child care centers and early learning programs.
Pennsylvania school districts will be allowed to modify or end the mask mandate for K-12 students, Wolf announced Nov. 8, saying it is “time to prepare for a transition back to a more normal setting.”
A few Pennsylvania districts require masks, including urban school districts in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Erie, Allentown and Bethlehem, but many others have decided to make them optional.
Prior to the ruling, the state’s universal masking requirement for early learning programs and child care facilities was to remain in place.
The recent ruling on lifting the mask mandate at child care facilities is not taking into account the danger of leaving such a decision up to local officials who may be pressured to act on the basis of politics and not on the basis of science and the interests of public health.
Meanwhile, the School District of Philadelphia and other local school districts should follow the advice of medical experts on whether to continue to mandate masks inside schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.