At a time when Philadelphia, Pennsylvania’s largest city, is experiencing high levels of gun violence and homicides, state Republicans are pushing a bill to allow people to carry concealed firearms without any kind of permit.
At least 228 people have been murdered so far in 2021, a 33% increase over last year. Seventeen people were shot in the city between last Friday evening and Sunday afternoon alone. At least five of them died, including two teenagers.
District Attorney Larry Krasner reported nine homicides last week, 16 non-fatal shootings and 120 cases opened involving either possession of guns or gun violence.
Homicide is the leading cause of death among young Black and Latino men in Philadelphia, according to the city.
Yet Pennsylvania Republican lawmakers just passed a bill in the House Judiciary Committee that would allow people to carry concealed firearms without any kind of a permit.
The state GOP proposal comes after state lawmakers in Texas passed a very similar law.
State Rep. Aaron Bernstine said his House bill 659 would eliminate the need for a license to carry.
“If I was carrying a weapon without my suit jacket I’m legal. As soon as I put my suit jacket on, if I didn’t have a carry permit I would be illegal,” Bernstine said. “These are things that just don’t make sense.”
Bernstine’s bill doesn’t make sense at a time when gun violence is at an all-time high not only in Philadelphia but across the nation. This is not the time to remove safeguards.
“It’s a question of public safety and a question of do we accept reasonable limitations on an individual right in order to preserve safety and security for a broader population,” State Rep. Joseph Hohenstein said.
Yet the GOP state lawmakers' push to eliminate the concealed carry gun license in the state is gaining steam in Harrisburg.
The bill must now win a majority on both the House and Senate floors. Republicans control both houses of the legislature.
Law enforcement groups have come out against the proposal, saying it would make both officers and civilians unsafe. Law enforcement officials and gun control advocates are right to argue against removing a necessary safeguard, especially in big cities. Removing the license requirement altogether would pose a grave threat to both officers and citizens at a time when violence is soaring — and embolden more people to openly carry firearms on the streets.
If the bill passes, Gov. Tom Wolf should veto the legislation.
