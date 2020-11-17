The Philadelphia Tribune and Independence Blue Cross have joined efforts to improve the health of the African-American community in the Philadelphia region.
They have launched a campaign called “Our Community. Our Health.” to raise awareness of the alarming rates of diabetes, heart disease and obesity in the Black community.
“This campaign aims to increase public awareness of a serious and increasingly urgent situation: African Americans are facing disproportionate rates of diabetes, obesity and heart disease. These conditions take a huge toll on the quality of life for many African Americans. Often lives are cut short,” says a joint statement by Robert W. Bogle, president and CEO of the Tribune; Daniel J. Hilferty, president and CEO of Independence Blue Cross; and Gregory E. Deavens, executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer of Independence Blue Cross.
“Exacerbating these already difficult circumstances is the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement adds. “In Philadelphia, African Americans have accounted for nearly 60% of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the city, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health. There couldn’t be a more crucial time for action, to save lives, and to create a healthy future for generations of African Americans to come.”
In addition to raising awareness about health conditions that disproportionately impact the Black community, the goal of the campaign is to inform and motivate people on how to take action themselves or for someone they care about.
The awareness campaign will include print and digital advertisements and an outreach effort by African-American leaders and influencers who will share information with their constituents, congregants and other community members. People will be encouraged to get additional information to receive personalized health and nutrition screenings and services that will help prevent or manage the health challenges they are facing.
Tackling the issues of diabetes, obesity and heart disease takes on greater significance considering the current health crisis in Pennsylvania and across the nation.
“Pennsylvania is experiencing a record number of coronavirus cases,” reports Tribune reporter Ayana Jones. “The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday reported that 5,488 new coronavirus cases and 49 additional deaths were recorded on Wednesday. The statewide total of cases has risen to 248,856. There are currently 2,080 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19.”
The situation has become so dire that Philadelphia officials announced new restrictions Monday to try to limit the city’s rising numbers.
This call to action, “Our Community. Our Health,” could not have come at a more critical time.
