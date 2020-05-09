The Trump administration and most Republicans in Congress are still supporting a lawsuit that would dismantle the Affordable Care Act in the midst of a pandemic.
Even Attorney General William Barr has argued that opposing the Affordable Care Act during the coronavirus crisis and an election season isn’t a great idea — but Trump and Republican lawmakers still want to eliminate the law anyway.
On Wednesday, Trump said his administration will urge the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, maintaining the GOP’s attack on the health care law amid a pandemic that will drive millions more Americans to depend on its coverage.
The administration appears to be doubling down on dismantling the law, even after Barr warned Trump officials about the political ramifications of undermining the health care safety net during the coronavirus emergency.
The Justice Department had a Wednesday deadline to change its position in a case brought by Republican-led states, but Trump said his administration would stand firm in opposing the law.
The Supreme Court this fall will hear a lawsuit from the GOP-led states that argue the Affordable Care Act was rendered invalid after Congress eliminated its tax penalty for not having health insurance. A coalition of Democratic state attorneys general and the Democratic-led House of Representatives are defending the law in court.
The Supreme Court has previously upheld the Affordable Care Act in two major challenges that threatened the law’s survival.
House Democrats in a filing to the Supreme Court on Wednesday said the pandemic showcased why justices should preserve the law.
“Although Congress may not have enacted the ACA with the specific purpose of combating a pandemic, the nation’s current public-health emergency has made it impossible to deny that broad access to affordable health care is not just a life-or-death matter for millions of Americans, but an indispensable precondition to the social intercourse on which our security, welfare and liberty ultimately depend,” their brief read.
Obamacare has grown more popular since the GOP’s failed repeal bid during Trump’s first year in office, though the law is still broadly disliked by Republicans.
Two years ago, Democrats took control of the House of Representatives and many statehouses across the country by promising to defend Obamacare, in particular its insurance protections that prevent sick people from being denied coverage or charged more because of a health condition. The issue may prove to be even more critical in November amid the COVID-19 outbreak that public health experts believe will continue through the fall.
About 20 million people have been covered by Obamacare, and the law is expected to provide a major safety net during the economic crisis brought on by the coronavirus. Millions more are expected to join the Medicaid rolls, especially in states that joined Obamacare’s expansion to poor adults. Others who lost workplace health insurance can sign up on the law’s health insurance marketplaces, though the Trump administration isn’t doing much to advertise coverage options.
If successful, the lawsuit would have a devastating effect on Pennsylvania. Protections for people with pre-existing conditions would be taken away from over 5.3 million Pennsylvanians, and another 850,000 could lose health care coverage altogether, according to the Urban Institute.
As Americans suffer through the worst public health crisis in generations, the president and lawmakers in Washington should be making it easier to access care, not harder. Voters should remember those who opposed the health care law without offering a better alternative and make them pay for their recklessness and heartlessness on Election Day in November.
