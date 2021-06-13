A Republican proposal to revamp Pennsylvania election law should be opposed.
GOP lawmakers last week unveiled a 149-page bill that would change deadlines, adopt new rules for early voting, alter mail-in ballot procedures and mandate IDs for all in-person voters.
Supporters of the bill say it’s needed to protect voter rights. But the measure is really being pushed to appease supporters of former President Donald Trump.
Pennsylvania Republican lawmakers are seeking the election-law overhaul in the wake of Trump’s baseless claims of widespread voting fraud.
But Pennsylvania’s closely watched 2020 election was carried out smoothly without any reports of serious voting irregularities. There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud in Pennsylvania or any other state in the 2020 presidential election.
The legislation will need approval by majorities of both Republican-majority chambers as well as Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s signature to become law.
The measure produced by State Government Committee Chairman Seth Groves should encounter strong pushback from Wolf and Democratic lawmakers.
Wolf press secretary Lyndsay Kensinger is right in calling out the bill’s sponsors for aiming to install new barriers against voting, in effect silencing people’s voices and turning ballot access into a political weapon.
“This proposal is not about protecting voter rights or increasing access,” Kensinger said. “It is an extremist proposal to try and undermine confidence in our election system, which led to the assault on the U.S. Capitol. They don’t like the outcome of the November election and now they are retaliating against the voters by pushing a proposal disguised as ‘election integrity.’”
The state’s counties have urged lawmakers to pass just two specific changes to mail-in ballot applications and counting procedures by the end of June. They have said those changes to allow the counting of mail-in ballots before Election Day and to push back the deadline for applying for an absentee ballot will fix most of their election administration problems in time for the Nov. 2 general election.
The bill was not negotiated with legislative Democrats or Wolf.
“We plan on reviewing this 150-page rewrite of our election laws carefully since it was done with no Democratic input and it appears to make voting more complicated, not easier,” said House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton. “Improving ballot access for all voters in a bipartisan way like we did in 2019 should be the standard for any election changes.”
McClinton is right. The bill in its current partisan form must be changed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.