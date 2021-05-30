Gov. Tom Wolf’s order to lift nearly all COVID-19 restrictions comes as much-needed good news for the commonwealth.
During last year’s Memorial Day holiday weekend, Pennsylvanians were urged to stay home and adhere to restrictions imposed by the state to slow the spread of the virus.
Most of those restrictions will be relaxed this holiday, thanks to the significant progress made in increasing the number of people vaccinated in the state and across the nation.
The Wolf administrated announced Tuesday the lifting of nearly all COVID-19 restrictions on Memorial Day.
Restoring something approaching normalcy to the state more than a year into the pandemic and just in time for summer is a welcome relief.
On May 31, capacity restrictions on bars, restaurants and other businesses, as well as indoor and outdoor event gathering limits, will end. Concert halls, sports stadiums and wedding venues could soon be packed for the first time since early 2020.
Health Department officials said the state’s mask mandate will remain in place, but even that could be dropped — if enough people get vaccinated.
The Health Department said an order requiring people to wear masks in public will be lifted once 70% of Pennsylvanians aged 18 and older are fully vaccinated. That percentage stood at nearly 42% on Tuesday, according to federal data, while 63% of those 18 and older had at least one dose.
Pennsylvania revised its masking order last week to bring it in line with new federal recommendations that say fully vaccinated people don’t have to wear them outside anymore unless they’re at a crowded event.
The Health Department said that municipalities and school districts can continue to impose their own restrictions. Philadelphia would continue to limit capacity in restaurants and at both indoor and outdoor events, meaning franchises like the Phillies and 76ers will still have reduced attendance for now.
Wolf’s announcement brings significant relief for the state’s beleaguered restaurant industry, which has complained for months about capacity restrictions.
Legislative Republicans said it took the Wolf administration too long to act. But the governor’s actions were necessary to slow the spread of the virus.
Like many other governors around the nation, Wolf issued sweeping shutdown orders as the coronavirus tore through the state in March 2020. He closed schools, ordered all of Pennsylvania’s 13 million residents to stay at home whenever possible, and shuttered tens of thousands of businesses deemed “non-life-sustaining.”
The time is now right for the removal of pandemic measures Wolf imposed last year to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected nearly 1.2 million and killed more than 26,000 statewide.
The latest wave of infections and hospitalizations has started to ebb, and more than 50% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
