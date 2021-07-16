This past week, the Biden administration began the biggest anti-poverty program undertaken by the federal government in more than half a century. The newly expanded Child Tax Credit will deliver monthly payments for the current tax year to more than 39 million families with children across the country.
These funds could cover food, rent, utilities, car payments, child care, clothes and supplies for school. For some parents, it may mean giving their children a day out during what’s been a year of quarantine.
Alexis Figueroa, 36, said she received the benefit Wednesday, a day earlier than expected, after a Philadelphia community tax support group helped her fill out the application. Figueroa is a single mother with no income support besides the occasional help from her children’s father.
She plans to use the money to take her two children to the Philadelphia Zoo. One of them, age 1, loves polar bears; the other, age 3, wants to see a tiger. It will be one of the few activities the family has been able to afford since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Treasury Department said it has sent checks to households representing about 60 million children under a provision in a stimulus package Democrats passed in March.
The American Rescue Plan expanded the credit only for this tax year, but President Joe Biden has proposed keeping it going until 2025.
The credit is expected to cost the federal government about $120 billion a year. It provides $300 per child younger than 6, as well as $250 per child age 6 and older.
The monthly Child Tax Credit is expected to cut child poverty significantly.
“It’s our effort to take another giant step toward ending child poverty in America,” Biden said.
Though the Child Tax Credit has long been part of the tax code, it used to come as a one-time annual payment.
The potential impact of the tax credit is amazing. According to recent studies, it would lift more than 4 million children above the federal poverty level and reach a total estimated 65 million children.
University of Maryland economist Melissa Kearney said there is “tons of evidence” showing that supplementing families’ incomes leads to improved educational and economic outcomes for children that last into adulthood. Her expertise is domestic policy that focuses on inequality and poverty.
The new Child Tax Credit will also address racial disparities.
Black and Latino children are disproportionately more likely to experience poverty. The previous credit had an adverse impact on children of color because of some income limitations. The poorest third of children were excluded from the previous Child Tax Credit because their parents didn’t pay income taxes, and even for those who received it, a once-a-year tax refund did not help with daily expenses such as food, child care and rent. Now that it’s been extended to all low- and no-income families, an additional 23 million children of color can benefit.
The new monthly payments show how the U.S. government can support its people by immediately helping families and children deal with financial emergencies that pop up.
When families have more resources to raise their children, it can also translate into better nutrition, educational outcomes and health care. These payments could have a positive impact on our nation’s families that desperately need the support. Hopefully, those who are eligible will take advantage of this opportunity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.