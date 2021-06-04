Philadelphia City Council last week approved the creation of a new Citizens Police Oversight Commission, which should be a step toward more police reform in the city.
City Council passed the legislation by a 16-1 vote. Republican Councilmember Brian O’Neill, who represents Northeast Philadelphia and has a legislative office based inside the police union’s headquarters, cast the lone dissenting vote.
The new commission replaces the current little-known Police Advisory Commission, which was formed in 1993 and lacks subpoena power.
Some could effectively argue that the new commission is simply a rebranding of the old commission, which has existed for decades.
The new commission should be an improvement over the current one. In addition to being able to investigate citizen complaints against police and police use-of-force incidents, and recommend charges and discipline, the new commission will have subpoena power to compel officers to participate in its investigations.
The passage of the legislation came two days after the anniversary of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year, which sparked weeks of nationwide protests against police brutality and racism. The demonstrations and civil unrest in Philadelphia were the impetus for the creation of the commission after years of failed attempts to increase oversight of the police department.
Philadelphia voters approved the creation of the new commission through a ballot question in November.
Councilmember Curtis Jones, the main sponsor of the legislation, said officials must now provide the commission with an adequate staff and budget, and address other related issues to ensure its success.
The commission faces several “operational challenges” around conducting investigations into officers and accessing information related to those inquiries because they likely need to be addressed through the collective bargaining negotiations with the police union, Deputy Mayor Richard Lazer said.
The police union’s contract expires July 1. An arbitration panel will ultimately make the final determination on the police union contract because both sides could not reach an agreement.
The local Fraternal Order of Police opposed the formation of the commission. The police union has successfully prevented past police reform efforts that had required the union’s approval through the collective bargaining agreement.
A state law, Act 111, governs police arbitration over disciplinary proceedings, which limits the ability of the police commissioner to discipline officers. Changes to the law would require support from state Republicans, who control both legislative chambers and have rejected past police reform efforts.
The commission is slated to receive $1.9 million in Kenney’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2022, which begins July 1. Several groups, including the ACLU Pennsylvania and the interfaith community group POWER, have called for more funding for the commission.
In addition to more funding, who makes up the commission is critically important.
To ensure success, the Citizens Police Oversight Commission must have full funding, a diverse and independent group of commissioners, community awareness and support, and the authority to impose police accountability.
