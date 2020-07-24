More Philadelphians need to fill out the 2020 census form.
As of last week, just more than half of city residents have filled out the form.
While city and state officials say they are not shocked by the 51% response rate, some are disappointed.
“I think people are just inundated with so much information right now about things that are really stressful that a message about the census is harder to get through than ever,” said Stephanie Reid, the executive director of Philly Counts, the city’s effort to ensure every resident is counted in the 2020 census.
The good news is that some additional help is coming soon.
Census workers will target neighborhoods with the lowest response rates in the city such as the Mantua section of West Philadelphia and the Strawberry Mansion section of North Philadelphia with “socially distant pop-up shops.”
The pop-up shops are slated for high traffic places, such as grocery stores, laundromats and food banks. There, census workers equipped with computer tablets will be available to answer questions about the census and help people fill out the form, which is available online for the first time.
The effort is part of a final push to boost participation before Aug. 11, which is when census workers begin visiting the homes of people who haven’t responded.
It’s important that households in the region fill out the form.
The Census Bureau is required by federal statute to send the president the counts that will be used to carve up congressional districts — known as apportionment — and draw state legislative districts by Dec. 31.
The Constitution requires a census every 10 years to ensure equal representation in the House of Representatives. We must ensure that Pennsylvania does not unnecessarily lose a congressional seat due to an undercount.
Census results are also used to adjust or redraw electoral districts, based on where populations have increased or decreased.
The results will help determine how federal funding is allocated.
“Over the next decade, lawmakers, business owners and many others will use 2020 census data to make critical decisions,” according to the U.S. census website. “The results will show where communities need new schools, new clinics, new roads, and more services for families, older adults and children.
“The results will also inform how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding are allocated to more than 100 programs, including Medicaid, Head Start, block grants for community mental health services and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP.”
An accurate census count will be crucial to the state and region’s ability to make a strong recovery from the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
We urge area residents to take a few minutes and fill out the once-in-a-decade census form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.