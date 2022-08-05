A Philadelphia mortgage lender owned by Berkshire Hathaway has agreed to pay $24 million to resolve lending discrimination claims in three states, the U.S. Department of Justice announced recently, in what prosecutors have called the second-largest “redlining” settlement in the agency’s history.
The damage from these discriminatory practices leaves longstanding scars in communities of color that may have led to a lack of generational wealth.
Redlining is an illegal practice used to deny equal access to home loans, often because of the racial characteristics of an applicant’s neighborhood.
In the 1930s, government surveyors graded neighborhoods in more than 200 cities, color-coding them green for “best,” blue for “still desirable,” yellow for “definitely declining” and red for “hazardous.” The “redlined” areas were the ones local lenders discounted as credit risks, in large part because of the residents’ racial and ethnic demographics.
Though outlawed more than 50 years ago, studies show that redlining’s consequences have been far-reaching, from depressing home values to spurring poverty and to exposing marginalized residents to higher levels of pollution.
Trident Mortgage Co. did not support mortgage lending services to neighborhoods of color in the Philadelphia metro area, which includes neighborhoods in Camden, New Jersey, and Wilmington, Delaware, from at least 2015 to 2019, federal officials said.
According to the DOJ, the company’s discriminatory practices included:
Concentrating offices in majority-white neighborhoods.
Excluding qualified families from receiving credit.
Loan officers and other employees allegedly sent and received work emails containing racial slurs and demeaning references to communities of color.
The Philadelphia region is not alone with this blight on majority Black and brown communities. Major cities such as New York, Chicago, Detroit and Cleveland have also been hit by redlining.
“This (Philadelphia-area) settlement is a stark reminder that redlining is not a problem from a bygone era,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the department’s civil rights division. “Trident’s unlawful redlining activity denied communities of color equal access to residential mortgages, stripped them of the opportunity to build wealth, and devalued properties in their neighborhoods.”
Some say banks’ computer lending algorithms have amplified the historic racism of the U.S. financial system.
In an exclusive interview with The Philadelphia Tribune on Wednesday, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Rohit Chopra said, “Discriminatory home valuations, whether computed by an algorithm or conducted in person, undermine longstanding goals for fair housing and fair lending across our country.”
The Justice Department said that as part of the agreement to resolve the allegations, Trident will invest more than $20 million to increase credit opportunities in neighborhoods of color in the region. The program will attempt to jump-start lending in the neighborhoods it previously excluded from its business.
The company, which no longer makes mortgage loans, will contract with a new lender to open at least four offices in minority neighborhoods in Philadelphia, Camden and Wilmington.
Trident also agreed to pay a $4 million civil penalty, which will be used for the Victims Relief Fund.
The $24 million is not a lot of money for a company such as Berkshire Hathaway, which is run by Warren Buffett. He is one of the world’s richest men, with a net worth of over $103 billion as of this month, and shamefully his company has been engaged in blatant discrimination during his watch.
Reform and litigation will never erase the generational damage wrought by redlining and lending discrimination.
But it can give notice to lending institutions and government leaders at every level that the plight of our communities is everybody’s problem with far-reaching implications.
