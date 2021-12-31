When The Philadelphia Tribune started its “City in Crisis” series in mid-August examining gun violence there had been 320 homicides. As of Tuesday — 4½ months later — there are 557.
For all of 2021, there have been 1,827 nonfatal shootings. And of the 481 fatal shootings in the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection, 387 of the victims were Black.
Officials, community activists and residents are all saying “Enough!”
Many have pushed for a “whole” government approach or an emergency response, similar to what had been put into place in October 2018 by Mayor Jim Kenney to address the opioid crisis. When that was implemented, the mayor said it was because, “It’s become apparent that our current approach is not working.”
Well, it’s more than apparent that our current approach isn’t working to tackle Philadelphia’s gun violence crisis.
The emergency declaration for the opioid crisis made it possible for the city’s 35 offices to work together to address addiction. That’s exactly what we need to tackle the gun violence in Philadelphia.
Those pushing for more action and an emergency response, such as City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier and City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart, have consistently said, “Our goal is to stop the bloodshed in our neighborhoods.”
There are several different approaches being implemented on the government and community levels. We’ve gotten millions of dollars into the hands of community groups that provide “boots on the ground” support to residents and work to be “violence interrupters.”
The city also needs federal resources, which declaring an emergency could help us to access.
Earlier this month, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) told us something most of us already knew: the guns are not coming from within Philadelphia — but from outside.
ATF Special Agent in Charge Matthew Varisco said that weapons tracking in Philadelphia shows that they are coming in from other parts of the state. “I say that, but I also want to clarify in the sense that we do have a significant amount of firearms that are trafficked into the city of Philadelphia from other states.”
Varisco, ATF’s special agent in charge of the Philadelphia office, said that many of the guns connected to crimes in the city are illegally bought from gun dealers through a process known as “straw purchasing.”
Straw purchasing is when a legal gun buyer buys a gun for an illegal buyer, like someone with a felony conviction.
“That strikes us here at the ATF very hard, because our primary mission is to reduce firearm violence in the city of Philadelphia and throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” Varisco said.
Also, the ATF has said that the “no snitching” mentality must stop. The agents need tips from residents who are aware of people moving weapons. The agency will give tipsters money and relocate them if they fear for their lives.
We all must realize that none of us are safe until all of us are safe.
Let’s work on every single level — from each block to the very halls of the U.S. Congress — to make sure that 2022 is not a repeat of the record number of gun-related homicides in 2021.
