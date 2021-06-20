Nearly 600,000 Americans have now died in the coronavirus outbreak.
The 600,000 mark, as tracked by Johns Hopkins University, is about equal to the number of Americans who died of cancer in 2019. But the true toll is believed to be much higher.
And while new cases and deaths are dropping dramatically in the U.S., the virus has revealed inequalities in the U.S., according to an Associated Press data analysis.
The AP’s analysis suggests a racial gap has re-emerged. The virus has had an uneven toll on Blacks and Hispanics, which exposes inequities in U.S. society.
For example, in Michigan, Black people are 14% of the population but accounted for 25% of the 1,064 deaths reported in the past four weeks, according to the most recent available state data. Similar gaps were seen in Pennsylvania.
In the first wave of fatalities, in April 2020, Black people were dying at rates higher than those of other ethnic or racial groups.
During a second surge last summer, Hispanics were hit the hardest, suffering a disproportionate share of deaths, driven by infections. By winter, the virus had gripped the entire nation, and racial gaps in weekly death rates had narrowed so much that whites were the worst off, followed closely by Hispanics.
Now, even as the outbreak recedes and more people get vaccinated, a racial gap appears to be emerging again, with Black Americans dying at higher rates than other groups.
The reasons for these racial and ethnic groups’ disparities reflect longstanding problems that preceded the pandemic.
As an AP report correctly points out, “The Black and Hispanic Americans have less access to medical care and are in poorer health, with higher rates of conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure. They are also more likely to have jobs deemed essential, less able to work from home and more likely to live in crowded, multigenerational households, where working family members are apt to expose others to the virus.”
Public health experts say these disparities show that the nation needs to address deep-rooted inequities.
“If we want to respect the dear price that 600,000 people have paid, don’t return to normal. Return to something that is better than what was,” said Dr. Clyde Yancy, vice dean for diversity and inclusion at Northwestern University’s medical school in Chicago.
He added: “It will be an epic fail if we simply go back to whatever we call normal.”
