Many American workers will celebrate Labor Day this year with anxiety and fear because of the economic downturn in the U.S. economy caused by COVID-19.
Nearly six months after the eruption of the coronavirus, the economy is still struggling to sustain a recovery and rebuild a job market that was devastated by the recession. About 13.3 million people are continuing to receive traditional jobless benefits, up from 1.7 million a year ago.
The coronavirus outbreak has forced many businesses to either close or layoff workers.
As a result, many workers are struggling, owing thousands of dollars in back rent after losing their jobs. Some families are getting by with food stamps and the charity of neighbors.
Small businesses, which employ nearly half the nation’s work force, have been especially hard hit. In April, payroll provider ADP reported nearly 20 million jobs were lost at U.S. companies and said more than half were at businesses employing fewer than 500 people. Many economists expect a sizable portion of those job losses will be permanent.
The National Bureau of Economic Research issued a report that found that 2% of small businesses surveyed had shut down permanently in March, a number that certainly has increased since, meaning it’s likely hundreds of thousands of businesses have failed. Some small business owners have tapped into personal savings and retirement accounts to withstand the pandemic.
Black-owned businesses have been hit substantially harder by the coronavirus pandemic than companies overall, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
The New York Fed recently unveiled a study on the pandemic’s impact on business owners nationwide, and the results show disparities in how the business owners of various races have struggled.
The report estimates that 41% of Black-owned businesses across the country shut down between February and April. About 32% of Latino businesses and 26% of Asian businesses shut down over the same time span. Only about 17% of white businesses shut down during the same period, the study authors found.
The authors cited lack of financial savings, less access to capital, including federal PPP loans, and funding gaps that existed prior to the pandemic as causes for the disparities.
“COVID-19 has exacerbated these issues, and businesses in the hardest hit communities have witnessed huge disparities in access to federal relief funds and a higher rate of business closures,” the authors wrote.
The coronavirus infection and mortality rate is much higher for Black Americans than the general population. But the New York Fed study also determined economic shutdowns meant to limit the virus’ spread have an outsized effect on Black business owners, particularly in major cities.
About 40% of Black-owned businesses are concentrated in just 30 counties — about 1% of the 3,000 counties in the United States. Black businesses tend to be concentrated in metropolitan areas where larger clusters of Black Americans live.
The study authors focused on 10 of the nation’s most populated counties and metro regions — including Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Detroit, Washington, New York, Atlanta and Miami — which also have major Black populations and large clusters of Black-owned businesses.
The researchers found two-thirds of Black businesses are in regions with the highest levels of COVID-19 cases.
“This tells us that a more targeted geographic focus on the hardest hit and most underserved places is needed,” said Claire Kramer Mills, assistant vice president at the New York Fed. “This brief shows the disturbing relationship between high geographic incidence of COVID-19 and the economic health of Black-owned businesses.”
The government’s Paycheck Protection Program helped to soften the blow of the coronavirus outbreak by giving out more than 5.2 million loans to small businesses and non-profits.
But struggling companies need more help from Congress, and lawmakers should urge the Federal Reserve to expand its lending to small and medium-sized businesses.
Some have been promoting “buy Black” programs this summer to help save Black-owned businesses struggling to stay afloat as the pandemic and related government shutdowns rage on across the country.
Private companies such as Facebook have also invested money into helping Black businesses.
In August, Facebook launched a $40 million grant program for Black-owned businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic — part of the company’s broader initiative to help Black communities, which it announced in June. The company plans to issue 10,000 grants to Black entrepreneurs with up to 50 employees.
Facebook, like many companies, responded to a global outcry over the George Floyd tragedy this summer by expanding some of its community outreach programs.
The country’s PPP program administrators have made efforts to address racial disparities in who gets approved for the loans, but more targeted federal programs must be enacted to address disparities.
