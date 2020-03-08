As misinformation continues to spread about coronavirus, it is important to separate fact from fiction about the disease.
Unfortunately, many politicians and pundits have either downplayed the risk of the virus or have made exaggerated claims.
How deadly is coronavirus?
The new virus may be more deadly than the flu, according to the head of the World Health Organization.
Outside of Hubei province in China and Iran, the death rate globally as of Tuesday was about 1% of those infected.
“Globally, about 3.4% of reported COVID-19 cases have died. By comparison, seasonal flu generally kills far fewer than 1% of those infected,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
The U.N. agency says it’s too soon to predict whether it ultimately winds up worse than the flu or about the same.
There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control. The CDC says the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.
The CDC recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
Stay home when you are sick.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19.
Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
These are everyday habits that can help prevent the spread of viruses.
