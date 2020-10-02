Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron should be condemned for the failure to bring charges against police officers in the death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot in her home while unarmed.
Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman who was an emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times in the middle of the night on March 13 by white officers after Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker fired at them, authorities said. He said he fired in self-defense, wounding one officer. Police were conducting a drug investigation and entered on a warrant connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside.
Under Kentucky’s standards for self-defense, Walker was legally justified in using deadly force. Local prosecutors decided not to pursue an attempted murder charge against Walker.
Cameron, who is Black, has said the investigation showed officers acted in self-defense. The only charges brought by the grand jury were three counts of wanton endangerment against one officer for shooting into a neighboring apartment. That officer, Brett Hankison, has already been fired.
The FBI is still investigating whether Taylor’s civil rights were violated. There is little hope for the FBI investigation since the burden of proof for such cases is very high.
The Taylor case has exposed the racial divide in the U.S. over bringing justice for Black Americans killed by authorities and the laws that allow officers to be charged, which regularly favor police.
Since Taylor’s killing, Louisville has taken some steps to address protesters’ concerns. In addition to the officer who was fired and later charged, three others were put on desk duty.
State Rep. Attica Scott, a Louisville Democrat, recently unveiled legislation that would ban the use of no-knock search warrants in Kentucky. The measure, called Breonna’s Law in honor of Taylor, also would require drug and alcohol testing of officers involving in shootings and deadly incidents and require that body cameras be worn during the execution of all search warrants.
Officials have banned no-knock warrants — the kind issued in the Taylor case — and hired the first Black woman as the permanent police chief for Louisville.
Louisville also agreed to more police reforms as it settled a lawsuit that included $12 million for Taylor’s family.
Despite the disappointing decision, advocates for justice must keep pressing for increased police accountability and for bans on no-knock warrants.
