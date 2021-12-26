The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection is right to request an interview and documents from Republican Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania.
Perry and other congressional Republicans reportedly met with Trump ahead of the attack and strategized about how they could block the results at the Jan. 6 electoral count.
Trump pushed Vice President Mike Pence and Republican members of Congress to try to overturn the count at the Jan. 6 congressional certification. Election officials across the country, along with the courts, had repeatedly dismissed Trump’s claims.
A violent mob of Trump supporters beat Capitol police and broke into the building on Jan. 6, interrupting the certification of Biden’s victory.
On Dec. 20, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Democratic chairman of the panel, sent a letter to Perry that said the panel had received evidence from multiple witnesses, including then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and then-acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue, that Perry had “an important role” in efforts to install Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark as acting attorney general.
The letter requests an interview with Perry, who pushed the Justice Department to overturn the election and met with Trump ahead of the violent attack, according to investigators. The panel also asked for any documents and correspondence between Perry and Trump, his legal team or anyone involved in the planning of Jan. 6 events.
Perry has declined a request to speak with the Jan. 6 committee, which raises the question of what he has to hide. If he continues to refuse the panel’s request he should be held in contempt of Congress.
Perry, who represents Pennsylvania’s 10th District which includes Harrisburg, York and surrounding suburbs, was cited more than 50 times in a Senate Judiciary report released in October outlining Trump’s effort to overturn his 2020 election defeat.
The Pennsylvania lawmaker, who has continuously disputed the validity of President Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania, has said he obliged Trump’s request for an introduction to Clark.
The recent Senate report outlined a call Perry made to Donoghue last December to say the department wasn’t doing its job with respect to the elections. Perry encouraged Donoghue to elicit Clark’s help because he’s “the kind of guy who could really get in there and do something about this,” the report said.
Perry said his “official communications” with Justice Department officials were consistent with the law.
The Justice Department found no evidence of widespread fraud in Pennsylvania or any other state, and senior Justice officials dismissed Perry’s claims.
