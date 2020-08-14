Low-income families in Philadelphia won an important victory last week.
Philadelphia students, educators and the community members who have been organizing and advocating closing the digital divide in the city schools will now gain free internet access.
With the beginning of the school year just weeks away, city officials last week announced a plan to provide free internet access for 35,000 low-income families that currently lack it.
The new initiative is critically important.
According to census data, 30% of Philadelphia households with schoolchildren lack internet access, and 58% of households making under $70,000 do not have access. The data show that 50% of Black households have internet access, while 74% of white households do.
The School District of Philadelphia estimates thousands of students were unable to engage in remote learning in the spring because they lacked reliable internet access, despite the Internet Essentials program, which Comcast offered to needy families free in the spring. Some district families reported difficulty accessing the program.
Now thousands of low-income K-12 student households will have internet service.
Under the plan, households will be wired for free broadband access via Comcast’s Internet Essentials program and other families will receive at no charge wireless hot spots purchased by the city from T-Mobile.
Families with children enrolled in the district and charter schools are eligible for internet access, as are children in parochial and other private schools. Under the plan, district and charter schools have provided or will provide laptops or tablets for each student; families will also have access to “digital navigators” charged with providing technology support.
Families will be guaranteed free internet access for two years, but city officials said they mean to continue the program given adequate financial support.
The PHLConnectED program will also provide digital skills training and tech support for families, as schools move to virtual learning in the upcoming academic year as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our goal is to identify and implement affordable, simple and reliable digital access solutions for all our residents,” Mayor Jim Kenney said in a news release.
School District Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. commended the program.
“The digital divide is an inequity that presents a significant barrier to our goal of helping all students in every neighborhood reach their full academic potential,” said Hite.
“So, we at the School District of Philadelphia are pleased to see the City, legislators and business leaders come together to launch PHLConnectED, a program we believe can close the divide and allow for all students to have the access they need, especially now as we prepare for 100% digital learning to start the 2020-2021 school year next month.”
Jerry Jordan, president of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, said “educational inequity” is a major challenge.
“The commitment made today to ensure that our students have access to the internet should be commended, and is a welcome step forward. Our students will be depending on access this fall so that, in these trying times, they are able to connect with their educators and their peers while staying healthy at home.”
Dalila Wilson-Scott, president of the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation, said that for more than a decade Comcast has been dedicated to tackling the digital divide nationally and in Philadelphia through its Internet Essentials program.
“From the beginning of the pandemic, we have been working closely with the City of Philadelphia, the School District and others to help create the ‘PHLConnectED’ program to accelerate connecting thousands more K-12 students online,” she said.
She said the problem requires various groups to work together to “ensure these students not only get connected but also stay engaged with distance learning throughout this academic year.”
The program is supported by a broad coalition of business, nonprofit, philanthropic and civic institutions including the School District of Philadelphia, select charter schools, Comcast Corp., the Lenfest Foundation, the Neubauer Family Foundation, the Philadelphia School Partnership, the William Penn Foundation and the Philadelphia Housing Authority.
The initiative will help to ensure that families with the greatest need for internet service are able to gain access.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.