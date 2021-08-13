After years of failed attempts and weeks of negotiations, the Senate approved a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan on Tuesday.
Now it’s time for the House to move for approval.
Congress must take advantage of this unique opportunity.
On Tuesday, a rare coalition of Democrats and Republicans joined together to overcome skeptics and deliver the infrastructure plan, a cornerstone of President Joe Biden's “Build Back Better" agenda.
After a decisive 69-30 vote in the Senate, the bill is now headed to the House. In all, 19 Republicans joined all Democrats in voting for Senate passage. Sen. Pat Toomey R-Pa.), opposed the bill, calling it “too expensive, too expansive, too unpaid for.”
A sizable number of senators set aside partisan differences in an effort to send billions to their states for rebuilding roads, broadband internet, water pipes and public works systems.
The bill is not perfect. Liberals believe it does not go far enough. Conservatives believe that it is too costly. Former President Donald Trump is attacking it from the sidelines.
But the money is needed to rebuild roads and bridges, shore up coastlines against climate change, protect public utility systems from cyberattacks and modernize the electric grid. Public transit gets a boost, as do airports and freight rail. Most lead drinking water pipes in America could be replaced. The bill would provide $65 billion for broadband.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the infrastructure bill will help Pennsylvania in several ways including $30 billion to upgrade Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor, $11.3 billion for highway work, $1.6 billion for bridges and $2.8 billion for public transit over five years, according to White House estimates. The bill could expand broadband access to 394,000 Pennsylvanians and subsidize 2.9 million more.
Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York is correct in saying: "There's been detours and everything else, but this will do a whole lot of good for America."
