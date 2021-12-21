Lawmakers were right to hold former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress after he ceased to cooperate with the committee investigating the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6.
The move marked the first time the House has voted to hold a former member in contempt since the 1830s.
While the action is rare it was necessary considering the seriousness of what happened on Jan. 6, the worst attack on the Capitol in more than 200 years.
The investigating panel has already interviewed more than 300 witnesses, and subpoenaed more than 40 people, as it seeks to create a comprehensive record of the lead-up to the insurrection and of the violent attack itself.
If Meadows had appeared for his deposition, lawmakers had planned to ask him about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the election in the weeks before the insurrection, including his outreach to states and his communications with members of Congress.
Unfortunately, the 222-208 vote to hold Meadows in contempt was near-party line when it should it be bipartisan. But most Republicans in Congress continue not to push to hold those responsible for the insurrection accountable.
Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois were the only two Republicans to vote in favor of the resolution. Just nine Republicans voted to hold former Trump ally Steve Bannon in contempt in October.
Lawmakers must remain determined to get answers and reassert congressional authority that eroded while former President Donald Trump was in office.
“History will be written about these times, about the work this committee has undertaken,” said Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the chairman. “And history will not look upon any of you as a martyr. History will not look upon you as a victim.”
If convicted, Bannon and Meadows could each face up to one year behind bars on each charge.
