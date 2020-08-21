Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will appear today before the Senate to testify on mail delivery delays and service changes that lawmakers and others are warning could disrupt voting in the November election.
DeJoy, an ally of President Donald Trump who took control of the agency in June, has swiftly engineered cuts and operational changes that are disrupting mail delivery operations and raising alarms among workers.
Lawmakers must tell Trump’s newly installed postmaster, a Republican donor with no previous postal management, to halt any changes as millions of Americans prepare to vote by mail during the COVID-19 crisis.
DeJoy, a former supply-chain CEO, has sparked nationwide outcry over delays, new prices and cutbacks just as millions of Americans will be trying to vote by mail and at polling places.
In response to widespread criticism, DeJoy announced Tuesday he is halting some operational changes to mail delivery that critics warned were causing widespread delays and could disrupt voting in the November election. DeJoy said he would “suspend” his initiatives until after the election “to avoid even the appearance of impact on election mail.”
Trump and DeJoy must still be told by lawmakers to postpone any needed changes to the Postal Service until after Election Day. Lawmakers must demand that DeJoy ensure timely and accurate delivery of election-related mail.
The nation cannot have a crisis at the Postal Service, especially in a major election in which the country will choose a president. Despite his denials, Trump appears to be seeking to delay the mail. Democrats, Republicans and independents must sound the alarm that this is unacceptable.
Congress cannot allow Trump to undermine the postal service without responding to his continuous attack on mail-in voting and universal ballots.
Trump has criticized postal operations and claimed that universal mail-in ballots would be “a disaster.”
However, experts say examples of ballot fraud have been overstated. The Brennan Center for Justice in 2017 ranked the risk of ballot fraud at less than 1% based on studies of past elections.
More Americans than ever are expected to choose to vote absentee this year instead of risking health concerns by voting at polling places during the coronavirus outbreak.
Trump cannot be allowed to block $25 billion in emergency aid to the Postal Service. He has acknowledged that he wanted to curtail election mail operations, as well as a Democratic proposal to provide $3.6 billion in additional election money to the states to help process an expected surge of mail-in ballots.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi was right when she on MNBC Monday that: “We have to save the Post Office from the president now.”
