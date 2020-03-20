“This disease is a challenge unlike any we’ve experienced in our lifetimes,” said Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a statement. “Fighting it will cause significant but temporary changes to our daily lives. ... This is about saving lives.”
Whitmer is right, of course, which is why Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday ordered all schools in Pennsylvania to close for two weeks and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has halted all non-essential city government operations and ordered non-essential businesses to close and remain closed at least until March 27. Philadelphia City Council also has canceled its meetings for the next two weeks, all aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus.
Top public health officials are urging Americans to abide by new recommendations aimed at halting the spread of the coronavirus that will dramatically alter American life.
The White House is urging all older Americans and those with underlying health conditions to stay home and away from other people. And it is recommending that all Americans work from home, avoid bars and restaurants, and avoid social gatherings or groups of more than 10 people.
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci says the recommendations are commensurate to the crisis and warns, “They will fail if people don’t adhere to them.”
President Donald Trump says the U.S. could be coping with the virus until July or August, and maybe “longer than that.”
Actor Idris Elba is the latest high-profile celebrity to have tested positive for the virus. Last week, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson said they had also tested positively in Australia.
Elba in a video message said that his wife has not been tested yet but is feeling OK.
“This is serious. Now’s really the time to think about social distancing, washing your hands,” Elba said.
Elba is right.
To help stop the spread of coronavirus, make sure you that you get facts. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, here is what you can do to protect yourself:
Avoid exposure
The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus.
The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person:
Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).
Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.
Take steps to protect yourself
Clean your hands often.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Put distance between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your community.
Take steps to protect others
Stay home if you are sick, except to get medical care.
Cover coughs and sneezes.
Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
Throw used tissues in the trash.
Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, clean your hands with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
When to wear a facemask:
If you are sick, you should wear a facemask when you are around other people (for example, sharing a room or vehicle) and before you enter a health care provider’s office. If you are not able to wear a facemask (for example, because it causes trouble breathing), then you should do your best to cover your coughs and sneezes, and people who are caring for you should wear a facemask if they enter your room.
If you are NOT sick, you do not need to wear a facemask unless you are caring for someone who is sick (and they are not able to wear a facemask). Facemasks may be in short supply and should be saved for caregivers.
Clean and disinfect
Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily.
This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets and sinks.
If surfaces are dirty, clean them with detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.
To disinfect, most common EPA-registered household disinfectants will work. Use disinfectants appropriate for the surface.
Other options for disinfectants include:
Diluting household bleach. To make a bleach solution, mix 5 tablespoons (⅓ cup) bleach per gallon of water OR 4 teaspoons bleach per quart of water. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for application and proper ventilation. Check to ensure the product is not past its expiration date. Never mix household bleach with ammonia or any other cleanser. Unexpired household bleach will be effective against coronaviruses when properly diluted.
Alcohol solutions. Ensure solution has at least 70% alcohol.
