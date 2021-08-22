Our city’s gun violence epidemic is not inevitable.
We can save lives before they are lost to gun violence.
We need a strategy of intervention and prevention.
First, we need a strategy of intervention to stop the bloodshed.
Intervention focuses on more effective policing and prosecution.
City, state and federal officials must send a strong, clear and unified message that gun violence will not be tolerated.
Gov. Tom Wolf and Mayor Jim Kenney, both Democrats, should support an executive order by the governor declaring a gun violence emergency like the one issued last month in New York State.
CNN reports that New York’s Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order broke down into seven key areas:
- Treating gun violence as a public health emergency.
- Targeting hot spots where gun violence is coming from.
- Having positive engagements with at-risk youth.
- Breaking the cycle of escalating violence.
- Getting illegal guns off the streets.
- Keeping guns out of the hands of dangerous people.
- Rebuilding the police-community relationship.
New York will invest $138.7 million in creating intervention, prevention and jobs programs designed for at-risk youth in the state with the goal of getting young people off the streets, reports CNN.
In interviews with The Tribune, police and community activists noted how social media is playing a role in the rise in homicides and shootings by continuing and amplifying arguments online and glorifying violence.
“These guys commit a crime, go straight on social media, and say that’s my work right there. I killed those two, three people over there. Wassup? I ain’t hiding,” said Dawud Bey, co-founder of Put it Down, a violence interruption group.
Police should increase their monitoring of social media for threats and evidence of crimes.
The police department and the district attorney’s office must do a better job of gaining trust and working together with the community on arresting and prosecuting the small number of people who are repeatedly violent.
There must be more support for evidence-based community violence intervention programs and community-based interrupters who focus on preventing violence.
In a statement urging states to draw on the $350 billion in assistance in American Rescue Plan funds, President Joe Biden advised state and local officials to invest in “evidence-based community violence interventions” and pointed to several cities that have already earmarked some of their share of the aid for violence interruption programs.
“When we utilize trusted community members and encourage more community policing, we can intervene before the violence erupts,” Biden said. “And community violence intervention programs have been shown to reduce crime in some cities by up to 60%."
Some other steps that we can take to reduce gun-violence include:
More effective bail reform that reduces the number of nonviolent offenders in prison while protecting public safety. As criminal justice and bail reform efforts increase, prosecutors and judges must be aware of how bail decisions can impact violent crime by increasing the number of offenders on pre-trial release, a portion of whom will commit additional crimes while on release pending trial.
More resources and effective execution dedicated to strategies to significantly increase police visibility in violent crime hot spots and deter violent offenders through lawful enforcement and surveillance activities.
More resources and effective execution dedicated to a focused deterrence strategy to arrest and prosecute violent offenders, and deter them from committing violent crimes by providing social services to crime-prone individuals willing to take advantage of them.
Long-term prevention strategies include reducing poverty and increasing jobs in the city. Long-term solutions must also include reducing the high school dropout rate and increasing literacy.
There is a connection between Philadelphia being the poorest of the 10 largest cities in the United States and its high number of opioid deaths and soaring gun violence. The sections of the city with the highest incidents of shootings and violent deaths correlate directly with the areas with the deepest poverty.
In an interview with WHYY, Anton Moore, executive director of Unity in the Community, cited the need for good paying jobs. Earlier this month, Moore launched a 20-week carpentry training program that pays young men a stipend, offers mental health services and provides mentorship opportunities.
WHYY reports: “The goal is to give the teens, several of whom have criminal records, the knowledge and skills to go into business for themselves or join the city’s building trades unions — a future that doesn’t put them in the crosshairs of community violence or the criminal justice system....
"Research from the city has shown ZIP codes with high rates of chronic unemployment also have more shooting victims, especially among Black and Hispanic men and boys ages 16 to 64.”
Lowering poverty, improving education, reducing unemployment, mentoring young people and supporting families are critical to reducing violence in our communities in the long term.
