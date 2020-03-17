Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday ordered all schools in Pennsylvania to close for two weeks in response to the coronavirus.
Wolf’s announcement will undoubtedly be an inconvenience and in some more serious cases an economic and social disruption, especially for children who depend on the free and reduced-cost meals they get at school.
Wolf still made the right decision.
Before Wolf acted on Friday, a wave of school closings across Pennsylvania had been growing, with some school officials complaining that Wolf’s administration had not offered more guidance. Wolf is also right to discourage large gatherings of people statewide and cancel prison visits.
Wolf had to undertake these sweeping measures aimed at slowing the spread of the new coronavirus.
The school shutdown order affecting more than 1.7 million school children, in public and private K-12 schools, came as confirmed cases in the state jumped to 41 from 22, including the first patients under 18 and the first west of the Susquehanna River.
Closing schools is a proven measure that has been shown to slow the spread of disease and, in turn, save lives. Research suggests the best time to close schools is before a forced closure is triggered by a known case of infection or exposure among staff or students.
The governor’s actions are designed to save lives and will help control the spread of the virus in Pennsylvania.
Wolf said schools will not be penalized if they are unable to reach the 180 days of instruction required under state law. His administration, he said, would evaluate the decision at the end of the 10 days and decide whether to extend it.
Wolf is not alone among governors taking such actions. Governors in several other states, including Maryland and Ohio, had already ordered their schools to close.
Following the order, teachers’ unions, the Pennsylvania School Boards Association and other school organizations released a joint statement in support of the move.
Philadelphia school officials and others had warned that children who depend on free or reduced-price meals in school might go hungry. Philadelphia officials had sought to keep their schools open, saying many children have just a single parent who might not be able to work if the child is home.
However, Wolf said the state had received a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to allow eligible schools to serve meals to students in a “non-congregate setting,” such as a drive-through or a grab-and-go.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death. The vast majority of people recover.
