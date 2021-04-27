The good news is that coronavirus shots are now in the arms of nearly half of American adults.
The initial concerns by some public health care professional that African Americans, a group disproportionally dying from COVID-19 because of preexisting health conditions, would be the group most hesitant to get vaccinated because of mistrust in government has largely proved to be incorrect.
Campaigns aimed at Black communities across the U.S. have made significant gains in the effort to persuade people that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. Local groups have urged Black Americans to get vaccinated and set aside historical distrust of health care institutions and government.
A poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research in late March found that about 24% of Black American adults said they will probably or definitely not get vaccinated. That’s down from 41% in January. The latest number shows Black Americans leaning against getting shots in almost the same proportion as white Americans at 26% and Hispanic Americans at 22%.
Polls show the greatest hesitancy toward vaccinations has been among white rural conservatives. More than 40% of Republicans have consistently told pollsters they’re not planning to be vaccinated
Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association, said attitudes toward the vaccine among Black Americans have taken “almost a 180-degree turnaround” as outreach campaigns have worked to combat misinformation.
He credited Black physicians, faith leaders and other community organizers for being trusted messengers during the pandemic.
“It’s the messenger and the message,” but the messenger “is probably the most important part of it, and people doing it in a way that wasn’t preachy,” Benjamin said. “They didn’t tell people, ‘You need to get vaccinated because it’s your duty.’ They basically said, ‘Listen, you need to get vaccinated to protect yourself and your family.’”
Locally, COVID-19 vaccination clinics hosted by the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium have made a major difference in increasing the number of Black Philadelphians who are vaccinated.
The campaign by government and local outreach efforts to get more people vaccinated must continue to combat a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Philadelphia’s rates of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are on the rise, according to Health Commissioner Dr. Tom Farley.
Farley said people are increasingly going out and getting together with others and “dropping their guard, not wearing their masks and we are seeing variants representing an increase in the fractions of the virus that is circulating.”
Farley said people need to continue to wear their masks, practice social distancing and seek vaccinations.
The encouraging news is that more vaccination shots are available and all adults over 16 are eligible for vaccinations.
The FEMA site at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City is currently accepting appointments and walk-ins.
The site is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and people can walk in for vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone who lives in or works in Philadelphia is eligible to be vaccinated at the site.
We encourage those who are not vaccinated to do so.
