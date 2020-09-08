The Philadelphia 76ers’ bid to build a new basketball arena near Penn’s Landing has received the backing of some significant African-American organizations.
The Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity, the Urban League of Philadelphia, the Urban Affairs Coalition and the African-American Chamber of Commerce of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware (AACC) all endorse the Sixers’ proposal, according to a news release from the groups. They are banking on a billion dollars worth of incentives pledged by the NBA franchise for Black and brown communities.
AACC Chairman Steven Scott Bradley said the proposed development could be a “game changer” for Black-owned companies. He’s been engaged in various discussions with Sixers’ officials about the project for more than two weeks.
But this wholehearted endorsement by some African-American organizations may be a bit premature considering the Sixers’ plan is lacking in specific details. How exactly is this a game changer for Black-owned businesses? Which Black businesses are going to benefit and by how much?
The Sixers have proposed a sport arena along the Delaware River waterfront near Penn’s Landing. The NBA franchise was seeking to move out the Wells Fargo Center, which is owned by Comcast Spectator, by the 2031 season, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
The 76ers and other real estate groups have reportedly submitted a development proposal to the Delaware River Waterfront Corp. (DRWC), which oversees the waterfront. DRWC is expected to decide on the bids by the end of September.
The Sixers have proposed “to finance the project using the state Neighborhood Improvement Zone (NIZ) program, which allows development bonds to be issued based on future tax revenues from businesses within a certain area.”
Yet questions remain over the effectiveness of a state Neighborhood Improvement Zone project in Allentown and whether it delivered the promised economic benefits, according to WHYY.
In 2015, the Sixers built a new athletic training and office facility in Camden with about $80 million in New Jersey tax incentives. Some activists say it has failed to deliver the promised employment opportunities to city residents.
We agree with one leader backing the plan who cautioned that the African-American organizations must pressure the Sixers to keep their commitments to ensure they’re not just hype if the project moves forward.
“We feel that the possibilities outweigh those negative thoughts, so we’re pushing forward emphasizing the fact that these promises were made and we want to ensure that they’re going to continue,” said the Rev. Robert Collier, president of the Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity.
Collier conceded that assurances remain vague at this early stage.
“We have no assurances. We just have what the promoters, what the owners proposed to do,” Collier said.
“We’re not just going to endorse something and stand by. We’re going to follow up and ensure that they keep their promises and they provide the jobs they said they would.”
But should a vague plan lacking in specifics received such a strong endorsement from local African-American organizations that are highly respected and influential? The Sixers may do what they pledge, but where is the proof? It would great if it is true. Past behavior is usually an indicator of future performance. Does the Sixers organization have a track record of economic investment in Black and brown communities or of doing business with African-American companies?
Before taxpayer funds are spent to help the Sixers with their new stadium, what mechanism will officials put in place to guarantee that the team owners and developers uphold their promises?
For now, we withhold our endorsement of the Sixers new arena plan until more details are provided.
