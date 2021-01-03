The city of Philadelphia has a homicide problem. There’s no way of masking the stench or forgetting about a dilemma that has become an epidemic.
In 2020, the homicide toll was 498. That’s a 41% increase, according to the Philadelphia Police Department’s online database. Killings in the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection have not reached that level since 1990 when, according to the police department, there were 500 deaths.
Homicides disproportionately affected Philadelphia’s African-American community. Black Philadelphians, according to police data, accounted for 86.4% of the homicide victims.
On the street, there is a saying about snitches getting stiches. That means if you say something about a crime, you could be hurt or worse. That code of silence has hampered and ended many police investigations. In the criminal world, silence is not only golden it is greatly appreciated and encouraged. That’s a mentality that we cannot accept.
Things must change.
Philadelphia, in its current state, doesn’t appear attractive to those who want to come and live in the birthplace of America. If the city is to survive, there must be a wholesale change in how we address this epidemic. The homicide rate is a deterrent to those who want to come and live in a safe environment.
As citizens we must demand a different approach and clean up this problem. Getting guns off our streets and a new approach to crime prevention should be a primary initiative not just for law enforcement but for everyone.
A new way must be found to beat an old problem.
