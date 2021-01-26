The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus has surpassed 400,000, providing a grim reminder of Donald Trump’s inept presidency and failed response to the pandemic.
Trump’s misinformation, confused messaging and lack of leadership cost lives.
The smaller-than-expected vaccine deliveries from the federal government have caused frustration and confusion and limited states’ ability to attack the outbreak.
President Joe Biden served notice last week that his administration has launched a new, more aggressive response to COVID-19. One key difference between Biden and Trump is that Biden is making it clear that he is assuming full responsibility for the COVID-19 response. Instead of delegating major tasks to states, he is offering to help them with technical backup and federal money.
Biden’s goal of 100 million coronavirus shots in 100 days is ambitious. But it should be.
Last week, Biden signed 10 executive orders aimed at jump starting his national COVID-19 strategy to increase vaccinations and testing, lay the groundwork for reopening schools and businesses, address health care inequities in minority communities hard hit by the virus and increase the use of masks.
As we wait for more Americans to become vaccinated, the president’s new orders to go into effect and legislation to be passed, one thing all Americans can continue to do is wear masks.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists wearing a mask as one of its “three important ways to slow the spread” of COVID-19, along with staying at least 6 feet from people who don’t live with you and avoiding large indoor gatherings.
We can all wear masks, maintain physical distance from people when outside the home, avoid large indoor gatherings and wash hands or use sanitizer frequently.
Americans are also going to need to continue to be patient.
“We didn’t get into this mess overnight, and it will take months to turn this around,” Biden said. “To a nation waiting for action, let me be clear on this point: Help is on the way.”
