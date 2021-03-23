Black and Latino people are more likely than white people to get infected with coronavirus and to die from COVID-19.
Yet the vaccination rate for Black Americans is half that of white people and the gap for Latinos is even larger, according to a New York Times analysis.
That’s why it is encouraging news to hear a recent report from the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium that the organization has reached a significant milestone after vaccinating more than 25,000 people with 75% being African American.
“We’re accomplishing our goal,” Dr. Ala Stanford, founder of the consortium, said of the organization’s work in administering vaccinations.
“The goal is always to serve those who typically don’t have access. From the public health measure, it’s decreasing the spread in the communities where it spreads the most and where it’s present the most. It’s being able to have empathy while you’re delivering it.”
The consortium has reported that 82% of the more than 25,000 people vaccinated are people of color and 75% are African American. On average, the organization vaccinates about 1,000 people at each vaccine clinic.
“It’s good because we know that we’re meeting our mark,” Stanford said.
The organization’s work comes as African Americans are being diagnosed at a disproportionately higher rate than other groups and are dying from COVID-19 at a higher rate than other groups. The importance of the consortium’s work is underscored by a recent Philadelphia Inquirer report that shows that FEMA’s mass vaccination site at the Convention Center doubled the daily doses given in Philadelphia, but it also widened the racial gap.
The consortium is now vaccinating people who are eligible for Phase 1A or Phase 1B and reside in the ZIP codes with high COVID positivity rates.
The clinic on Temple University’s campus has three lines: one for those 75 and over, another for first doses and a third for those getting their second dose.
The organization is hosting two follow-up sessions for people to receive their second shots on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Liacouras Center. Vaccination clinics will also be held Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Liacouras Center.
The consortium is offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines.
When the consortium held a 24-hour mass vaccination event, more than 4,000 people turned out.
The large turnout and recent polls dispel the myth that most Black Americans are hesitant to get the vaccine.
A strong majority of Black Americans are confident in the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine and are ready to take it, according to a new poll commissioned by the National Urban League and the Alliance of National Psychological Associations for Racial and Ethnic Equity.
Only 14% of Black Americans polled said they “definitely” would not get the vaccine, and 15% said they “probably” would not.
Access, not hesitancy, is the reason for the racial disparity of Americans vaccinated.
Aggressive testing and more vaccinations are vital to ending the pandemic. Fight against COVID-19. Wear a mask in public, wash your hands often, continue to social distance, get tested and get your vaccination.
