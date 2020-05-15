There must be a federal investigation into the death of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed Black man who was shot to death while jogging by two white men in Georgia in February.
Two men have been charged with murder in the February shooting death of Arbery, whom they had pursued in a truck after spotting him running in their neighborhood.
After the video emerged on social media last week, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, on murder and aggravated assault charges.
The shooting of Arbery has also been compared to the 2012 case of Trayvon Martin, the unarmed Black Florida teenager shot and killed by a neighborhood watch volunteer.
The shooter, George Zimmerman, who is white and Hispanic, suspected without evidence that Martin was casing the area for burglaries. Zimmerman was not charged initially after claiming self-defense under Florida’s “stand your ground” law, which provides immunity to people who use lethal force out of fear for their lives.
The investigation into the death of Arbery cannot be allowed to be handled by police in the small city of Brunswick, Georgia. There is already too much public mistrust for the case to be handled locally.
It should not have taken more than two months for his pursuers — who told police they suspected he was a burglar — to be arrested and taken into custody. The inexcusable delay has rightly fueled calls for the resignation of local authorities who initially investigated the case and for reforms of Georgia’s criminal justice system.
There is also the perception of a local conflict of interest.
Before the case was turned over to special prosecutor Tom Durden, Glynn County District Attorney Jackie Johnson and Ware County District Attorney George Barnhill recused themselves because of their connections to the McMichaels. Gregory McMichael was an investigator for Johnson’s office before retiring last year and before that served as a local police officer.
Johnson and Barnhill “must be held accountable for their shameless dereliction of duty,” said Vanita Gupta, president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights and a former head of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division during President Barack Obama’s administration.
Gupta and other civil rights advocates are right in calling on the Justice Department to investigate Arbery’s killing under the federal hate crimes statute.
