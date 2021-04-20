Federal law enforcement leaders recently unveiled a new plan to combat the city’s gun violence.
“This is a groundbreaking initiative here in Philadelphia,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams, “but we are applying techniques that are proven to work.”
Williams stood next to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw as more than a dozen top federal law enforcement leaders stood behind them on Independence Mall earlier this month while announcing a collective federal agency initiative to combat the epidemic of violence in the city.
They expressed outrage at the skyrocketing level of violence in the city while announcing the new federal initiative aimed at combating the problem.
Williams pledged more federal prosecutions of local gun-violence cases and said the FBI is adding agents to investigate violent crimes and gangs and will assign more intelligence analysts to the initiative. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will provide additional support to the Philadelphia Police Department’s forensic laboratory and has launched a crime-gun enforcement team to quickly follow up on tracking leads.
Federal authorities will also obtain search warrants, review cellphone records and ballistics evidence, mobilize their network of sources and share information to help the Police Department.
Williams said no additional money will be needed for the new federal undertaking, and resources will be shifted instead.
In addition to the new federal effort, Mayor Jim Kenney and City Council last week announced separate plans to combat gun violence.
A plan to combat gun violence is urgently needed in the city.
Last year more than 499 people were killed in the city, most from gun violence. That was a marked 40% increase over the prior year. This year is looking even worse, with shootings surging to record numbers. So far this year, there have been 145 homicides, most from shootings.
The new federal plan appears to have broad support from local law enforcement, which is encouraging.
Police Commissioner Outlaw praised the new effort.
“With folks seeing that there are serious consequences for gun crimes, or any other serious violent crimes, knowing that there’s a serious consequence at the end of a violent crime will do, I think, quite a bit to deter the violence that we’ve been seeing,” said Outlaw. “It’s evidence-based, it’s tried and true. This is nothing new, and sometimes you have to go back to knowing what works.”
John McNesby, president of the police officers’ union, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, said the police union welcomes the new federal initiative.
“Anything to curb the violence that’s going on out here,” he said. There’s currently “no fear of repercussion on the street” for people who commit gun crimes.
The plan is long overdue. The announcement of the plan begs the question of why hasn’t this happened sooner, especially in a city that had a gun violence problem for years.
Notably absent at the news conference was Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, whom Williams said was informed of the federal initiative. Williams said that those invited were from federal agencies. Williams’ predecessor in the job, William McSwain, routinely criticized and clashed publicly with Krasner, whose progressive policies he blamed in part for the rise in violence.
Krasner’s spokesperson, Jane Roh, said in an email shortly after the press conference: “We welcome and support an ‘all hands on deck’ approach to the plague of gun violence, and join the U.S. Department of Justice in rejecting finger-pointing and accountability-ducking as a public agency.”
While the new initiative is encouraging it will not succeed if it does not live up to its all-hands-on-deck billing and ideologically differences get in the way.
For this plan or any other anti-gun violence plan to be successful requires the involvement of the community, local and federal law enforcement, as well as state officials. To make a difference, there truly needs to be all hands on deck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.