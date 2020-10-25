Donald Trump staged a remarkable comeback in the closing days of the 2016 campaign to become the 45th president of the United States.
America has not been the same.
His supporters argue that Trump has kept his promises to crack down on illegal immigration, appoint conservative justices to federal courts and the U.S. Supreme Court, and push for large tax cuts.
Those conservative achievements have come at a high price to the nation.
The reality is that Trump has been one of the most polarizing presidents in the history of the United States. His total lack of character, temperament and good judgment makes him one of the most unfit presidents in American history.
This is not a partisan view.
Some of the best arguments for not re-electing Trump actually come from those within his own Republican Party.
Last week, Republican U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse told Nebraska constituents in a telephone town hall meeting that Trump has “flirted with white supremacists,” mocks Christian evangelicals in private, and “kisses dictators’ butts.”
Sasse, who is running for a second term representing the reliably Republican-leaning state, made the comments in response to a question about why he has been willing to publicly criticize a president of his own party. He also criticized Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and said Trump’s family has treated the presidency “like a business opportunity.”
His comments were in response to a caller who asked about his relationship with the president, adding, “Why do you have to criticize him so much?” Trump carried Nebraska by 25 percentage points in 2016.
Sasse said he criticizes Trump for how he treats women and because Trump “spends like a drunken sailor,” saying he had also criticized Democratic President Barack Obama over spending.
“He mocks evangelicals behind closed doors,” Sasse said. “At the beginning of the COVID crisis, he refused to treat it seriously. For months, he treated it like a news-cycle-by-news-cycle PR crisis rather than a multi-year public health challenge, which is what it is.”
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican and outspoken critic of Donald Trump, wrote in Ronald Reagan for president when he cast his 2020 ballot.
In April, the moderate Republican governor wrote a scathing op-ed in The Washington Post calling out the Trump administration’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic and its “bungled” early testing efforts.
Trump’s response to the coronavirus, which has killed more than 222,000 people in the U.S., exhibits all that has been wrong with his inept leadership.
He has attempted to play down the public health crisis, repeatedly provided misinformation on the virus and ridiculed his own public health experts.
His response to racial unrest sparked by the death of George Floyd has also been a disaster. Instead of a call for racial healing, Trump has sent mixed messages to white nationalists and militia extremists.
In the first presidential debate, Trump refused to clearly condemn white supremacists who have supported him, telling one such group known as the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.”
American voters can do much better than Trump.
We strongly support Joe Biden for president. The former vice president and U.S. senator from Delaware has the vast political experience and moderate views that should allow him to be able to bring together all Americans.
For the past four years, Trump has tried to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, which has brought access to health care to more than 20 million Americans. If Trump is re-elected, tens of millions of Americans could lose health insurance coverage.
By contrast, on March 23, 2010, President Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law, with Vice President Biden standing by his side.
Because of the Affordable Care Act, over 100 million Americans no longer have to worry that an insurance company will deny coverage or charge higher premiums just because they have a pre-existing condition — whether cancer or diabetes or heart disease or a mental health issue. About 20 million additional Americans now have health insurance, and young adults, who are in transition from school to a job, have the option to stay covered by their parents’ plan until age 26.
Biden promises to fight to expand the Affordable Care Act to provide more generous coverage to a greater number of people and add a “Medicare-like public option” that would compete with private insurers and be available to working-age Americans.
Biden wants the federal government to partner with states to make public higher education tuition-free for any student in a household earning up to $125,000 annually. The assistance would extend to everyone attending two-year schools, regardless of income. He also proposes sharply increasing aid for historically Black colleges and universities.
Biden’s plan also calls for universal access to prekindergarten programs for 3- and 4-year-olds; tripling Title I spending for schools with higher concentrations of students from low-income households; more support for non-classroom positions like on-campus social workers; and federal infrastructure spending for public school buildings.
Biden also made history by naming Kamala Harris as his running mate, making history by selecting the first Black woman to compete on a major party’s presidential ticket. Harris is a U.S. senator from California, former state attorney general and district attorney for San Francisco and is well qualified to serve as vice president.
Biden and Harris can make meaningful progress on issues that matter to Black Americans, like police reform, ending the coronavirus pandemic and creating a more equitable economy.
In 2016, some voters who were opposed to Trump inadvertently helped him get elected by not voting or by voting for a third party. We cannot afford to make that mistake again in 2020.
Vote for Biden.
Log In
