Sen. Pat Toomey has joined a small but growing number of fellow Republicans who have broken with President Donald Trump in recent days and called on him to begin the transition to the incoming Biden administration.
Toomey and other Republican leaders have called on Trump to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election after a federal judge issued an order Saturday dismissing the Trump campaign’s efforts to block the certification of votes in Pennsylvania, shooting down claims of widespread irregularities with mail-in ballots.
U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann wrote in his order that Trump had asked the court to disenfranchise almost 7 million voters.
“One might expect that when seeking such a startling outcome, a plaintiff would come formidably armed with compelling legal arguments and factual proof of rampant corruption,” Brann wrote, so much that the court would have no option but to stop the certification even though it would impact so many people. “That has not happened.”
Toomey, who helped place Brann on the bench during the Obama administration, said the ruling showed Trump had exhausted all possible legal avenues in the state and went on to congratulate Biden on his victory. He called Brann “a longtime conservative Republican whom I know to be a fair and unbiased jurist.”
Other Republicans who have broken with Trump in recent days and called on him to begin the transition include Sens. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, Lamar Alexander of Tennessee and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. Former Republican Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey, a longtime Trump supporter, told ABC that it was time for the president to stop contesting the outcome and called Trump’s legal team seeking to overturn the election a “national embarrassment.”
Republican Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah and Ben Sasse of Nebraska have long called for Trump to begin the transition to the incoming administration.
Romney has called Trump’s attempt to overturn the results of the presidential election “undemocratic.” He’s right. More Republicans must call on Trump to stop his brazen and bizarre post-election strategy to overturn the election. This futile attempt to subvert the will of voters is undemocratic. It’s time for Republican leaders to put country before party.
