The School District of Philadelphia’s decision to start the school year with all students learning remotely is looking better every day considering the coronavirus outbreaks in some school districts across the country.
The New York Times reports: “More than 200 employees have been barred from work in Georgia’s largest school district. A high school in Indiana had to shift to online learning after just two days. And students in Mississippi were forced to quarantine after classmates tested positive for the coronavirus during the first week of classes.
“The new academic year is off to a chaotic start as schools open in some parts of the country while infections continue to rage. Already in the South and the Midwest, students and teachers have brought the virus to school with them, triggering quarantines, delayed openings and temporary shutdowns as positive tests roll in.”
Philadelphia public schools closed in mid-March, when Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all schools in the state to close in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Local school officials originally planned to start the school year with a hybrid model with children in classrooms only a couple of days a week.
Administrators later reversed that decision and the board of education has approved a plan to start the school year with all students learning remotely.
District teachers urged remote learning and expressed fear for their personal safety and their students. That position is favored by both teachers and parents nationwide.
A new national survey finds that 82% of K-12 teachers say they are concerned about returning to in-person teaching this fall, and two-thirds prefer to teach primarily remotely, according to a NPR/Ipsos poll. Another NPR/Ipsos survey finds that 62% of parents of children under 18 thought schools in their area should be primarily remote.
In Philadelphia, students would transition to a hybrid instructional model — a mix of in-person learning and remote learning — after the first marking period, which ends on Nov. 17, as long as local, state and federal health officials say it is safe.
“These changes were not made lightly. All of the decisions we are making due to the COVID-19 pandemic are difficult ones with no obvious answers for how to account for the many, and often competing, needs of our students, staff and families,” Superintendent William Hite said in a news release.
“As I’ve stated many times before, this school year will be a challenge for us all, as we learn how to cope with this ‘new normal.’ And being flexible will be essential for us all.”
The Board of Education agreed with Hite.
“We realize there are a lot of questions around how our students and staff will return to school,” said Board of Education President Joyce Wilkerson. “Given the unpredictable nature of COVID-19 and how it has and will continue to impact our lives, the one thing we know for certain is that we’ll have to be patient and willing to work together to ensure that the health and well-being of everyone remains our top priority.”
While students are learning remotely, district administrators plan to work to continue to address ventilation problems in school buildings and other health issues to make sure schools are prepared for in-person classes, officials said.
Whether to reopen schools during the pandemic depends on how widespread COVID-19 infections are in the city at the time of school reopening. If the virus is poorly controlled, public health experts say in-person education would be too risky.
Considering that it is unknown what the rate of infections will be when city schools reopen in September, the district made the right decision by having all students learning remotely for the beginning of the school year.
