President Donald Trump must be condemned for inflaming racial tensions and inciting violence to benefit his campaign after praising supporters who clashed with protesters during a deadly night in Portland, Oregon.
Trump unleashed a flurry of tweets and retweets the day after a man identified as a supporter of a right-wing group was shot and killed in Portland. Portland has been the site of months of daily protests, and a large caravan of Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed Saturday night.
Trump praised the caravan participants as “GREAT PATRIOTS!” and retweeted what appeared to be the dead man’s name along with a message to “Rest in peace.”
Trump also retweeted messages that falsely blamed the city’s Democratic mayor for the death.
“The people of Portland, like all other cities & parts of our great Country, want Law & Order,” Trump wrote Sunday. “The Radical Left Democrat Mayors, like the dummy running Portland, or the guy right now in his basement unwilling to lead or even speak out against crime, will never be able to do it!”
Trump has throughout the summer cast American cities as under siege by violence and lawlessness. However, most of the demonstrations against racial injustice have been largely peaceful.
On Tuesday, Trump traveled to Kenosha, Wisconsin, where tensions are still high after police shot Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, in the back seven times, leaving him paralyzed. The shooting has spurred new demonstrations against racial injustice and police brutality months after George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer touched off a wider reckoning on race.
Trump has rarely mentioned the deaths of Floyd, Breonna Taylor or the other African Americans who have died at the hands of police.
The Trump campaign apparently sees an aggressive “law and order” message as a way for Trump to turn voters against his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, and regain the support of white suburban women, who have abandoned him.
Trump now appears to be rooting for unrest and trying to stoke further violence for political gain instead of seeking to reduce tensions.
“He may think that war in our streets is good for his reelection chances, but that is not presidential leadership — or even basic human compassion,” Biden said in a statement responding to the shooting, in which he “unequivocally” condemned violence on all sides, while accusing Trump of “recklessly encouraging” it.
In a speech in Pittsburgh on Monday, Biden lambasted Trump’s fearmongering.
“The simple truth is Donald Trump failed to protect America. So now he’s trying to scare America,” Biden said in remarks at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.
Biden is right, but he and other prominent Democratic leaders cannot be the only ones condemning Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric and irresponsible behavior. The country needs Republican leaders, as well as business and faith-based leaders and others, to speak out.
