Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Democratic National Convention, which formally began Monday, is not a convention in the traditional sense.
“There will be no physical gathering place, no cheering audience, no balloons. The program will consist instead of a series of online video addresses — half of which will be prerecorded — that play out for two hours each night until Biden formally accepts the Democratic presidential nomination in a mostly empty Delaware ballroom on Thursday,” reports the Associated Press.
While a lot of the normal excitement of an in-person convention will undoubtedly be missing, the convention will be reported and watched by millions of Americans.
The convention will still offer an opportunity for Democrats and the party’s nominees for president and vice president to offer their vision for America. Lacking the ability to do big rallies, the convention offers an opportunity to show sharp contrast to President Donald Trump.
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will formally accept his party nomination for president and get the opportunity to unveil his vision to voters. Democrats will make history by introducing the nation’s first Black vice presidential nominee, Kamala Harris.
The convention also features two former presidents, two past presidential nominees, a former Republican governor and various working-class Americans.
It is an important victory for Biden to attract the support of former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a moderate Republican. Kasich was scheduled to speak Monday night. The inclusion of Kasich could help attract swing voters.
“I’m glad that John and other moderate-type Republicans understand that it is wrong to be supporting Trump,” Sen. Bernie Sanders told The Associated Press. “But what John says has nothing to do with what I will say. My speech has everything to do with the need to defeat Trump, elect Biden and move the country into a government that works for all of us and not just the 1%.”
The online gathering is an opportunity to energize supporters behind Biden’s candidacy — not simply against Trump.
There is no doubt that Trump is a huge motivator for many Democrats. The president’s inflammatory and divisive rhetoric and mishandling of the pandemic must be pointed out as clear examples of how he is unfit for the office.
However, if the party wants to reach young people and voters who aren’t committed to voting for Biden this fall, Democrats must use their convention to make their case to the American people by not only criticizing Trump but also offering a better alternative vision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.