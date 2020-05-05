President Donald Trump reportedly erupted at his top political advisers recently when they presented him with polling data that showed his support eroding in a series of battleground states as his response to the coronavirus comes under criticism.
As the novel coronavirus takes its deadly toll and much of the nation’s economy remains shuttered, new surveys by the Republican National Committee and Trump’s campaign pointed to a distressing picture for the president as he faces reelection.
During the early weeks of the crisis Trump saw some of the best approval ratings of his presidency.
However, the president’s mishandling of the crisis is now taking a toll.
Trump’s daily coronavirus briefings are costing him in the polls, particularly among seniors. He has deservedly drawn sharp criticism for raising the idea that Americans might get virus protection by injecting disinfectants. In response, Trump has scaled back some in the briefings.
Trump is particularly angry that he could be losing to someone he views as a weak candidate.
“I am not f—ing losing to Joe Biden,” he repeated in a series of heated conference calls with his top campaign officials, according to five people with knowledge of the conversations.
According to the polls, Trump is trailing the former Democratic vice president in many key battleground states. Aides told Trump he would have lost the Electoral College if the election had been held earlier last month.
Aides have grown particularly worried about Michigan as well as Florida, Wisconsin and Arizona.
Trump said that he hopes to soon visit Ohio, a battleground state that Trump carried handily in 2016 but that aides see as growing slightly competitive in recent weeks.
Despite the encouraging news, Democrats would be wise not to put too much stock in poll numbers. First, it’s only May, a long time from the elections in November, and second, polls showed Trump behind Democratic presidential nominee Hilary Clinton in the Midwest and Florida in the 2016 race.
Trump won Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin by less than one point each in 2016, allowing him a reasonably sizable electoral vote margin despite losing the popular vote against Clinton.
But the most recent polls in those states have Trump down three points in Wisconsin, down between three and eight in Michigan, and down between six and eight in Pennsylvania. Losses in all three of them would probably seal Trump’s fate, and winning just one of the three also would make a path to victory difficult.
Democrats should be cautiously optimistic about the poll numbers and their chances on Election Day, Nov. 3. Turnout will be the key to victory.
