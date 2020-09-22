A settlement between the family of Breonna Taylor and the city of Louisville and promises of wide-ranging police reforms are important and necessary, but ultimately they are not enough.
Money and reforms won’t be enough if not accompanied by criminal charges against the officers involved in Taylor’s death on March 13.
Police reforms must also be accompanied by community input including the involvement of a citizen police review board with subpoena power. A legal expert noted that even the most wide-ranging reforms won’t succeed if the people entrusted with implementing them aren’t on board.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer outlined what he described as “significant” reforms last week as part of an announcement that the city would pay $12 million to Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer.
The measures include giving officers housing credits to live in the neighborhoods they police; requiring that only high-ranking commanders approve search warrant requests; involving social workers to help resolve situations when necessary; and additional drug testing for officers.
The police reforms have received widespread praise.
“I’ve worked on a lot of different cases,” said Pete Kraska, a criminal justice expert and professor at Eastern Kentucky University’s School of Justice Studies. “I’ve not seen a settlement that included a set of reforms like this one did. I think it’s a good first step.”
In the Taylor case, the officers obtained a no-knock warrant that would have allowed them to enter without announcing themselves, though police have said that they knocked and announced themselves at Taylor’s door. Louisville passed a new law earlier this year, named after Taylor, that bans the use of no-knock warrants.
Under the settlement’s guidelines, officers must get approval from a commander of higher rank than a sergeant before asking a judge for a warrant.
Kraska said he has worked with police departments where the number of requests for no-knock warrants dropped by 95% when they were required to go through a chief or a captain. He said those in the higher ranks are going to give the requests more scrutiny and will be more likely to say, “‘I don’t see where you’ve made the case that you need to bring a 32-person SWAT team to the door of this home.’”
Whatever reforms are approved will succeed only if the officers’ direct commanders are on board, said Brian Dunn, a Los Angeles attorney who specializes in police misconduct.
“What is written on paper and what is trained in the academy are far less significant than the unwritten attitudes of the superiors overseeing the rank-and-file officers in any particular station,” Dunn, managing partner of the Cochran Firm California, wrote in an email to the AP.
“To a very large extent, the only directive that a police officer will truly heed, and respect, must come from another sworn, superior officer.”
While we are encouraged by the settlement, police reforms will be less effective if the officers involved in Taylor’s death aren’t charged, especially since the financial costs will be not be borne by the officers involved.
