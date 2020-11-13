The Supreme Court this week heard arguments that could decide the fate of the Affordable Care Act, the 2010 health care law known as Obamacare.
The court ruled eight years ago to leave the essential components of the law intact, but it is now controlled by a 6-3 conservative majority after President Donald Trump’s appointment of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. A decision is expected by late spring.
The suit brought by the Texas Republican attorney general challenging the health care is backed by Trump and top Republicans. The lawsuit asks the Supreme Court to declare the law’s mandate to buy health insurance unconstitutional because Congress had previously repealed the penalties for noncompliance.
The Trump administration and Republican attorneys general in 18 states want the entire law to be struck down. California, leading a group of Democratic-controlled states, and the Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives are urging the court to leave the law in place.
If the law is struck down it would threaten coverage for more than 23 million people, as well as millions of others with preexisting conditions that now would include COVID-19.
The encouraging news is that some conservative justices on the Supreme Court appeared unwilling Tuesday to go along with Republicans’ long-held plans to eliminate the Affordable Care Act, including its key protections for pre-existing health conditions and subsidized insurance premiums that affect tens of millions of Americans.
According to court observers, Justice Brett Kavanaugh seemed likely to vote to leave most of the law intact, even if he were to find the law’s now ineffectual mandate that everyone obtain health insurance to be unconstitutional.
“It does seem fairly clear that the proper remedy would be to sever the mandate provision and leave the rest of the act in place,” Kavanaugh said.
Chief Justice John Roberts stated similar views. Roberts wrote two earlier opinions preserving the law. The court’s three liberal justices are almost certain to vote to uphold the law in its entirety. That would presumably form a majority for a decision to eliminate only the mandate, which now has no financial penalty attached to it. Congress removed the penalty in 2017, but left the rest of the law untouched.
“I think it’s hard for you to argue that Congress intended the entire act to fall if the mandate were struck down when the same Congress that lowered the penalty to zero did not even try to repeal the rest of the act. I think, frankly, that they wanted the court to do that, but that’s not our job,” Roberts said.
The Supreme Court should rule to uphold the Affordable Care Act. Before the ACA, insurers could turn a person down for an individual policy, or charge them more, based on their medical history. The nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation estimates that about 54 million working-age adults have health issues that would have made them “uninsurable” before the ACA.
Tens of millions more have issues that could have led to higher premiums.
The high court could give a limited ruling that would have little real-world consequence. The case could also be rendered irrelevant if the new Congress were to restore a modest penalty for not buying health insurance.
The case underscores the importance of a Democratic-controlled Congress.
After serving as President Barack Obama’s vice president for eight years, President-elect Democrat Joe Biden has pledged to build on the Affordable Care Act while championing a “public option” that would allow more people to opt into government-sponsored health insurance even as millions of others could stay with their current, usually employer-based coverage. But such changes could be difficult to enact if Democrats fail to win a majority in the Senate. Control of the Senate hinges on two runoff races in Georgia that will be decided in January.
