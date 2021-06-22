The Supreme Court has rightfully dismissed a challenge to the Affordable Care Act, preserving insurance coverage for millions of Americans.
By a 7-2 vote, the justices left the entire law intact.
The Supreme Court has now upheld the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, for the third time.
The high court ruled last week that Texas and other Republican-led states and two individuals had no right to bring their lawsuit in federal court.
The health care law’s major provisions include protections for people with pre-existing health conditions, a range of no-cost preventive services and the expansion of the Medicaid program that insures lower-income people, including those who work in jobs that don’t pay well or provide health insurance.
The ruling left in place the law’s now ineffectual requirement that people have health insurance or pay a penalty. Congress rendered that provision irrelevant in 2017 when it reduced the penalty to zero.
The elimination of the penalty had become the basis that Texas and other Republican-led states, as well as the Trump administration, used to attack the entire law. They argued that without the mandate, a pillar of the law when it was passed in 2010, the rest of the law should fall, too.
Opponents of Obamacare hoped a majority of the justices would finally eliminate the law they have been fighting against for more than a decade.
The more conservative Supreme Court includes three Trump appointees: Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh — who split their votes. Kavanaugh and Barrett joined the majority. Gorsuch was in dissent, signing on to an opinion from Justice Samuel Alito.
Fortunately for millions of Americans covered under the Affordable Care Act, the latest major attack on the law at the Supreme Court ended the way the first two did, with a majority of the court rebuffing efforts to gut the law or get rid of it altogether.
With its latest Supreme Court ruling, the Affordable Care Act is here to stay for the foreseeable future. That’s good for America.
