A corruption trial underway is revealing the ugly side of Philadelphia politics.
Johnny “Doc” Dougherty, who leads Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, went on trial Oct. 4 in a corruption case that accuses him of keeping Philadelphia Councilman Bobby Henon on the union payroll to push his agenda.
Dougherty, a powerful figure in Pennsylvania politics, is facing a second trial over union activities.
The trial is expected to last about six weeks. Both Dougherty and Henon have pleaded not guilty.
Regardless of any jury decision, the trial is already revealing the unseemly side of Philadelphia politics and underscores the need for significant change.
Federal prosecutors say the powerful Philadelphia labor leader kept Henon on the union payroll in a no-show, $70,000-a-year job so he would do his bidding at City Hall.
The sweeping 2019 indictment accuses Dougherty and Henon of engaging in an illegal conspiracy to keep a tight grip on construction jobs in the Philadelphia region.
“All Henon had to do to keep those benefits flowing to him (was) to use his official duties to please John Dougherty,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Bea Witzleben said, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Dougherty, 61, is one of the state’s most influential political donors, having steered more than $30 million over the years to mostly Democratic candidates. His brother sits on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. The trial evidence includes wiretaps of his phone calls to Henon, Mayor Jim Kenney and others over a 16-month period.
Dougherty will later face a second trial for parts of the indictment that allege he and others embezzled more than $600,000 from Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, which he leads, and a potential third trial on other charges.
In the trial underway, prosecutors hope to prove that Dougherty used Henon to press Comcast Corp. to steer $2 million worth of electrical work to a friend during cable contract talks with the city; to shut down the non-union installation of MRI machines at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia; and to investigate a towing company that seized Dougherty’s car.
Defense lawyer Hank Hockeimer called Dougherty a “big brother” to the younger Henon, who is a former union electrician, and defended his client’s “bombastic” style. And he questioned the alleged bribes at the heart of the case.
“Two years of salary, and Eagles tickets, those are the ‘bribes,’” Hockeimer said, making air quotes around the word.
Contrary to Hockeimer’s dismissive comments, damning evidence has been presented at the trial.
According to testimony last week, Dougherty threatened the former head of Philadelphia’s Department of Licenses and Inspections during a meeting in Henon’s office, saying he could have the commissioner fired.
Carlton Williams testified that he went to Henon’s office in July 2014 to discuss possible building code violations at a Center City construction site and was surprised to see Dougherty there. Dougherty began talking about the city’s responsibility in a building collapse on Market Street the previous year in which six people died.
L&I’s oversight of building demolitions was under scrutiny after the collapse and Williams later faced pressure to resign.
“At some point in the meeting he said he could have me replaced,” Williams said during questioning by a federal prosecutor.
The meeting is one of several instances prosecutors have presented where Henon appears to have helped Dougherty pressure L&I to find violations at non-union construction sites.
Williams also spoke briefly about complaints related to the installation of two MRI machines by non-union workers at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) in July and August 2015. According to one set of bribery charges, Dougherty and Henon tried to get L&I to stop the installation of the machines.
Another complaint was on the installation of LED screens at Lincoln Financial Field in 2014, which was being done by members of the sheet metal workers union rather than electricians. In that case, Williams decided the sheet metal workers were qualified to do the work.
Another complaint alleging dangerous work was being done at the Westin Hotel on Market Street in 2015 was determined to be unfounded. Dougherty initiated that complaint during a visit to the hotel, according to evidence presented last week.
Prosecutors allege that in 2016 Henon tried to pressure or embarrass Verizon by holding a council committee hearing on the agreement, in exchange for campaign donations from the Communication Workers of America (CWA) union. CWA was in contract negotiations with the company at the time and went on strike.
A series of emails reviewed in court show Henon scheduling a hearing for late 2015, only to cancel it at the last moment and reschedule to April 2016. During the hearing he warned Verizon not to renege on its obligations to build out its fiber-optic network equitably to all neighborhoods, while an overflow crowd of CWA workers in matching red-and-white shirts loudly booed company executives.
Prosecutors allege that Henon was an early supporter of the sweetened beverage tax or “soda tax” at the behest of Dougherty, who thought a tax would harm the Teamsters union, his rivals at the time on certain union issues.
In the coming weeks, we will know if prosecutors presented a convincing enough case to convict Dougherty on corruption charges. What we do know is that Philadelphia politics is also on trial.
