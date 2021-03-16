Congress approved a sweeping $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package last week, authorizing new federal spending to help millions of families still struggling amid the pandemic.
The American Rescue Plan authorizes another round of stimulus payments up to $1,400 for most Americans, enhances unemployment aid to millions still out of work and makes major changes to the tax code to benefit families with children.
The plan sets aside tens of billions of dollars to fund coronavirus testing, contact tracing and vaccine deployment. Biden aims to deliver on his promise to produce enough inoculations for “every adult in America” by the end of May. The stimulus bill approves additional money to help schools reopen, allow restaurants and businesses to stay afloat, and assist state and local governments trying to meet their financial needs.
Pennsylvania stands to receive about $13.7 billion for state and local governments, from which Philadelphia would get an estimated $1.1 billion, according to House Oversight Committee estimates.
The bill could mean survival for local restaurants on the brink and rental assistance to keep people in their homes. The measure would also extend a $27-per-month increase in SNAP benefits, aiding 1.8 million Pennsylvanians.
Despite the bill’s many benefits, Republican lawmakers were united in opposition to the relief package, calling it wasteful and unnecessary. The measure passed without any Republican support in either the House or the Senate.
While an argument could be made that the bill could have been narrower by focusing relief on aid programs only immediately related to the pandemic, the final package approved in the Senate was scaled back in scope from an earlier version passed in the House that coupled the aid with the first increase in the federal minimum wage in decades. The idea died in the Senate because moderate Democrats were unwilling to support it.
With 29 million COVID-19 cases, more than 527,000 deaths, and deep economic scars, including 10 million fewer jobs than at the start of the crisis, the relief package had to be big to deal with the scale of the historic crisis.
The $1.9 trillion package should help prevent the economy from backsliding and assist millions of Americans.
The next round of $1,400 stimulus checks should reach a large number of Americans by the end of the month. Meanwhile, millions of Americans who were set to lose unemployment benefits in a matter of days now will receive continued, enhanced federal payments of an extra $300 each week until early September. Many workers who collect unemployment also are set to receive a tax break on those benefits.
The new stimulus also includes a dramatic expansion of the child tax credit, for the first time seeking to send out periodic, perhaps monthly, payments to families with kids.
The bill authorizes a wide variety of additional aid, including a $5 billion expansion in federal programs that help Americans afford food in the pandemic and a $7 billion effort to help students obtain internet access.
The relief package will help workers who have seen their hours slashed and bills rise while caring for children who have been learning from home during the pandemic.
The forthcoming aid could prove instrumental once it’s in place.
While Democrats did not get everything they initially sought, the measure still contained significant relief that promises to help families amid the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.