The local Fraternal Order of Police is suing the city to try to block a new ordinance requiring a public hearing on proposed Police Department contracts.
Last month, City Council passed a bill that would require a public hearing 30 days before Philadelphia sends its contract offer to the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge 5, which represents the city’s police officers.
In previous contract negotiations, the city and the FOP submitted their proposals and met with a state-appointed arbitrator to negotiate the details of a contract. Under the new law, the city administration will have to publicly say how much money their police contract offer would cost, and what other terms or changes are being considered, a month before the negotiations start.
Last week, the police union filed a lawsuit in the Court of Common Pleas in Philadelphia County over the recently passed law, which would bring more scrutiny to the police budget allocation and contract.
The FOP’s attorneys argue that the law would disrupt the arbitration process outlined in state law. Local FOP President John McNesby said officers were “being unfairly targeted by the City.”
“This is an attempt by City Council to once again demonize and target hardworking Philadelphia police officers and FOP leadership,” McNesby said. “The union and its 6,500 members are opposed to this ordinance because the collective bargaining process is already governed by state law.”
McNesby is wrong.
The bill calls for public hearings to discuss the contract proposal and, within 30 days of the hearing, for the mayoral administration to write a report detailing what it did (or didn’t) change about its contract offer.
Mayor Jim Kenney signed the bill Sept. 30.
“Holding a public hearing to gain feedback from Philadelphia does not conflict with state law; it increases transparency and gives the City more information to consider as it prepares a proposal,” a spokesperson for Kenney told NBC10.
The law is not an effort to demonize police officers. It’s a long overdue effort to bring more transparency to the city’s police contracts.
Councilwoman Katherine Gilmore Richardson, who sponsored the bill that became law, said the hearings would bring transparency and attention to the police contract process “that has been shrouded in secrecy for far too long.”
“I am confident that this bill is lawful,” she said last week. “This bill creates transparency and accountability for the people of Philadelphia. It is a shame the FOP wants to block a process that will help build trust and confidence, and therefore improve police/community relations in the City of Philadelphia.”
The most recent three-year FOP contract with the city was reached in 2017 after the two sides worked out details of officer raises, pensions and other benefits. Arbitrators awarded a wage increase of more than 3% each year, ending in a 3.75% increase going into July 2019, the contract says.
Instead of going to arbitration for a new contract in 2020, the 2017 contract was extended for one more year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Opening up the union contract and negotiations process to the public can help remove obstacles to urgently needed police reforms, especially in disciplinary matters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.