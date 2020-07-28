The Proud Boys, which is designated by some as a hate group, attended the “Back the Blue” rally for local police while Vice President Mike Pence was in town on July 9.
Video taken by the Philadelphia Inquirer reportedly shows off-duty Philadelphia officers mingling with members of Proud Boys, which is deemed a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
“Their disavowals of bigotry are belied by their actions: rank-and-file Proud Boys and leaders regularly spout white nationalist memes and maintain affiliations with known extremists,” the Southern Poverty Law Center says on their website.
The center adds that the Proud Boys “are known for anti-Muslim and misogynistic rhetoric. Proud Boys have appeared alongside other hate groups at extremist gatherings like the ‘Unite the Right’ rally in Charlottesville. Indeed, former Proud Boys member Jason Kessler helped to organize the event, which brought together Klansmen, anti-Semites, Southern racists, and militias. Kessler was only ‘expelled’ from the group after the violence and near-universal condemnation of the Charlottesville rally-goers.”
This is not a group that should be allowed to attend a rally held for local police. We share District Attorney Larry Krasner’s outrage over the far right group’s attendance.
“I am deeply disturbed by reports that members of the Proud Boys — designated a general hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center — were at a party hosted by the leadership of the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police following Mike Pence’s visit to Philadelphia,” Krasner said in a statement on July 13. “About 10 members of the Proud Boys were observed mingling with several local police officers at the party, which was held at a members-only area of the Philadelphia FOP headquarters.”
Philadelphia police union President John McNesby condemned the Proud Boys after criticism that the group was allowed to attend a rally. McNesby, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5, said he was unaware the group was on FOP property.
“If we were aware of their presence, we would have immediately escorted them off our property. At no time were these individuals allowed inside of our building,” said McNesby. “Philadelphia police officers, FOP leadership, and members condemn their hateful and discriminatory speech in any form.”
But why did other union leaders and members allow the Proud Boys to attend and not ask them to leave? Proud Boys members carried signs clearly identifying themselves.
Why did this hate group think they would be welcomed?
FOP leadership must make it clear to their membership not to allow groups espousing hate to attend future rallies.
