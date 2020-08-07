A 7-year-old boy died this week after being shot in the head over the weekend during a shootout between three men in front of his home. Police spokesman Inspector Sekou Kinebrew said Zamar Jones died Monday. The boy was sitting on his porch Saturday when he was struck by a stray bullet.
One man, Christopher Linder, 27, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault in the shooting and now faces murder charges, the district attorney’s office said. The others involved in the shooting aren’t in custody.
Zamar’s death underscores a surge in gun violence in the city.
According to police, Philadelphia has seen a 36% increase in gun violence this year over last year. The number of people murdered through Sunday was 255, a 34% increase over last year, and more than the annual total for 2014, when 248 people were slain.
The surge in gun violence is happening in several cities across the country.
The Chicago Police Department reported there had been 105 homicides last month compared with 44 in July 2019, making it the deadliest month in that city since September 1992.
Chicago had suffered 440 homicides by the end of July, compared with 290 for the same period last year. And more and more of the victims are children.
In New York City, there have been 237 homicides in 2020 compared with 181 for the same period last year.
In Atlanta, there have been 76 homicides so far this year compared with 56 for the first seven months of 2019. Of this year’s homicides, 23, or nearly a third, were recorded in July alone.
In Boston, there were 25 homicides in the first seven months of 2019; Boston had 35 during the same period this year. And 15 of those were during July.
It is not clear what has sparked the spike in gun violence this year.
The rise in gun violence in Philadelphia underscores the urgent need to implement and successfully execute the city’s anti-violence strategy known as group violence intervention.
The strategy is a collaborative effort between city, state and federal agencies. It is targeted to especially help young Black men between 16 and 34, who are often the victims and perpetrators of gun violence.
Research shows that the most effective anti-violence strategies specifically target individuals who have been both perpetrators and victims of gun violence through intervention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.